Entertainment
Five things to do this Memorial Day weekend in and around Akron
It’s Memorial Day weekend and life as we know it now is returning to a new normal.
Masks may or may not be needed depending on where you venture out, but unlike last year when everything was closed, there are some things you can do to mark the traditional start of the summer season.
Being Memorial Day weekend, a time when we stop to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, there will be a few community parades, including one in green. Many communities will be hosting virtual events in the midst of the pandemic.
Here are five things to do this holiday weekend.
Visit of the cemetery
There are war memorials in many city squares around Akron.
Visiting these memorials or strolling through a cemetery and counting the number of American flags to mark the graves of veterans can be a sober reminder of the number of soldiers who served in the military.
If you haven’t visited the Western Reserve National Cemetery near Rittman, you should.
It is one of two national cemeteries in Ohio.
The cemetery at 10175 Rawiga Road covers some 273 acres and is the final resting place of some 45,000 souls.
Funeral markers are placed with military precision and extend in perfect, straight lines as far as the eye can see.
There will be no public ceremony this year, but the cemetery is open to the public daily and features a route with some 139 memorials that honor not only veterans, but historical events as well.
Circus peanuts
Just for the record, I think the orange, squishy, circus peanuts are a very underrated candy.
I’m not sure if the sweet treat will be offered when the Garden Brothers Circus arrives in Tallmadge for a five day stint, but the troupe will show some acrobatic skills and have an animal or two.
The traveling circus will stop at the Summit County Fairgrounds and offer two shows per day on Thursday and Friday and three shows per day on Saturday, Sunday and Memorial Day.
It is billed as the “Nuclear Circus – Humans Gone Wild”. For tickets or more information, visithttps://www.gardenbrosnuclearcircus.com/. The exhibition grounds are at 229 E.Howe Road in Tallmadge.
Fun zoo
Akron Zoo’s long-awaited Wild Asia section will be open to the public on Saturday.
The redeveloped space on the hill behind the carousel will be home to the zoo’s red pandas and Akrong’s new ribbons which have a large, imposing outdoor space where they can climb and swing from the vines.
There’s even a treehouse where visitors can get a top view of the gibbon exhibit.
Wild Asia also has a large outdoor area for the zoo’s resident tigers. There are several vantage points including a covered area with a skylight where you might be lucky enough to see a tiger watching you.
The zoo still requires advance reservations to be made online, so visithttps://www.akronzoo.org/for more information or to purchase tickets. The zoo is at 500 Edgewood Ave. in Akron.
Extra towels, please
Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds brings back its National Rib Cook-Off & Beer Fest.
Food and drinks will be served from Friday to Monday.
There will be daily entertainment including car shows and musical performances.
The highlight will be the ribs.
There are 10 registered vendors, including familiar sauces from similar events in Akron and Canton.
Something new and a little different will become a uniform price among different cooks, with the price for a half slab being $ 16 and $ 25 for a full dinner. A two-bone sampler will cost $ 6.
For timetables and prices, visithttps://berearib.com/.
The exhibition grounds are at 19201 E. Bagley Road.
Live music
Live music is back at Lock 3 Park in Akron.
Lock 3 Live will host the Aerosmith tribute band Draw the Line at 7 p.m. Friday.
The concert is free but beer and a snack will cost you dearly. Be sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on.
The park is at 200 S. Main St. in downtown Akron.
While you’re there, take a stroll down the street to see the city’s new 12-foot-tall bronze rubber worker statue on Main and Mill streets.
For more information about the concert, visithttps://lock3live.com/.
Craig Webb, who is still pondering his plans for the long holiday weekend, can be reached at [email protected]
