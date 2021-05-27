Shunned by Bollywood, Marathi content will be redefined by Planet Marathi, says Akshay Bardapurkar





Thiruvananthapuram: The Marathi entertainment industry has often failed to gain the recognition it desires, despite producing quality content for years now, thanks to the glitz and shadowy glamor of Bollywood, according to Planet Marathis founder Akshay Bardapurkar. Planet Marathi was therefore launched in 2017 by Bardapurkar, as a nodal digital platform to not only connect Marathi-speaking audiences across the world, but also redefine the reach and popularity of quality Marathi content. Celebrating its fourth anniversary, and during these years, Bardapurkar and his team have succeeded in establishing themselves as one of the most outstanding production houses in the Marathi industry. In 2020, Amitabh Bachchan made his debut in Marathi cinema with the film AB Aani CD under the banner of Planet Marathi. The company has also launched an initiative called “Planet Talent”, with the aim of recognizing and showcasing the extremely talented artists of Maharashtra. Speaking of Bollywood under the shadow of Marathi content, Bardapurkar said, “Marathi filmmakers are some of the best and globally known for their work. The Marathi industry has been undermined due to several factors. The problem was that Marathi was still missing. of the brand and other regional players such as Tamil and Telugu, have never abstained. They have created the fame which is a requisite (component of the industry). They have marked their products very well. C ‘is what we intend to do by creating varied content in Marathi. We are sure that we can adapt to Bollywood or even any other regional language in the future. “ Bardapurkar, in association with actor Pushkar Shrotri and music composer Aditya Oak, plans to launch an OTT platform exclusively dedicated to Marathi content. The OTT platform was originally scheduled to launch in May, but the second wave of the Corona virus of 2019 resulted in the postponement of the launch of Planet Marathi OTT. Despite the tight competition from mega players like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney + Hotstar, Bardapurkar is quite confident in the ability of the Marathi OTT platform to assert its position in the market through the strategic use of content. unique to the public. “The technology is at the highest level today. Language is not a barrier on OTT platforms. Movies released on OTT are considered world movies just like we watch Latin, Spanish and Korean movies. I think Marathi films with English subtitles will attract a global audience. We have (a large pool) of talent, and it needs to be marketed wisely. However, we have to make sure that the content is sharper, ”Bardapurkar added. An official announcement regarding the rescheduled launch of the OTT platform is expected to be made in the near future. Bardapurkar has revealed that he does not visualize a target audience when creating content and categorically states that the content offered by Planet Marathi will meet the needs of people regardless of their age. Besides making original films, Planet Marathi also plans to launch a number of non-fiction shows and games. According to Bardapurkar, Planet Marathi’s OTT platform will not just be a downloaded OTT platform with movies, but rather a super-platform offering non-fiction shows ranging from music contests to cooking shows. Bardapurkar revealed that his company has successfully laid the groundwork, over the past four years, for the future to witness a creative movement that will open up a world of high-quality Marathi content to a global audience.

