Actor Nick Offerman says COVID vaccine in Congress ‘doesn’t take sides’ other than ‘live against death’





Actor and comedian Nick Offerman urged Americans to put politics aside and get vaccinated to help end the COVID-19 pandemic during testimony before Congress on Wednesday. Offerman spoke at a hearing by the House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on vaccine reluctance. Just over 50% of U.S. adults have received full courses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 62% received at least one dose on Wednesday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). However, vaccination rates have slowed recently, and polls indicate Republicans are much less likely to want the vaccine than Democrats. the Parks and recreation star admitted he was unqualified to give medical advice, instead calling himself an “authority” on “ignorance,” while asking Americans to defer to the advice of the overwhelming majority of medical experts who recommend the vaccine. Offerman also stressed that the vaccine should not be made political. “Ignorance is one area where I can claim some authority,” Offerman said. “I urge everyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to capture my excitement and hear from the smart people who are about to speak up. Medicine doesn’t care who you vote.” “We amazing humans have created a vaccine that serves the common good,” he added. “The vaccine doesn’t take sides, unless you count the living against the dead.” Offerman hailed the vaccine as a “gift from the world’s greatest scientists, thinkers and activists” who had “saved us from endless death and destruction.” He also described the reluctance to vaccinate among 38 family members still living in his hometown of Minooka, Ill., Where his father, Ric, recently became mayor. “Unfortunately, due to misinformation on unsupervised social media platforms, a few of them refused the masks from the start and they are now also refusing the vaccine,” Offerman said. “We also have a couple of immunocompromised nephews. Which means we all need to avoid anti-vaxxers, which we love, for the safety of the family. It breaks my heart.” The testimony from Offerman’s House was part of an ongoing effort to convince more people to get vaccinated. In an interview on MSNBC The Mehdi Hasan show earlier this week, the actor insisted that his Parks and recreation The character of Ron Swanson, a staunch libertarian in the small government, would get the vaccine despite his political views. “Ron, I think at first, of course, would laugh at a vaccine, and say, ‘I’ve never been to the doctor. I rely on my supernatural immune system to protect me, ”Offerman said. “But then his wife, Diane, played by the tall Lucy Lawless, would step in and say, ‘Hey, buddy, you’re not alone here anymore. You have me. I teach in a school, we have children to worry about. . Your responsibilities are no longer limited to your own body. “” “He’s a good guy,” he continued. “And once a good guy saw that he was taking care of other people and that it was for the common good, of course he would get that damn vaccine.” Newsweek contacted Offerman’s rep for further comment.

