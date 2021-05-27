Entertainment
Why Amazon just spent over $ 8 billion on MGM :: WRAL.com
CNN – MGM, a classic Hollywood brand synonymous with “The Wizard of Oz” and Leo the roaring lion, was bought on Wednesday for $ 8.45 billion by Amazon, a company currently valued at nearly $ 1.7 trillion . Being swallowed up by a tech giant is a fitting finale for a studio that has been shrunk over the past century by one tech disruption after another.
“MGM is really Hollywood history,” Jonathan Kuntz, film professor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and TV, told CNN Business. “The studio has gone through all cycles of the film industry over the past 100 years.”
“In many ways, MGM is the idea of the classic Hollywood studio,” he said. “And he tried to preserve that idea long after it was no longer a viable business strategy.”
Here’s a brief history of MGM and why Amazon was probably so interested in buying it:
“More stars than in the heavens”
As Hollywood changes, much of it stays the same. Concrete example: MGM started almost a century ago with a merger.
In 1924, Marcus Loew, a theater magnate, united Metro Pictures and Goldwyn Pictures, as well as Louis B. Mayer Productions, to form Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer.
Hollywood, as they say, would never be the same again.
The studio embodied the golden age of Hollywood. This period planted the seeds of what would become modern Hollywood and produced many films that would help define cinema: “The Wizard of Oz,” “Singin ‘In The Rain” and “Ben Hur,” which won 11 Oscars. It was by far one of the most successful studios of early Hollywood.
“At one time, MGM was Hollywood’s most prestigious studio,” film critic and historian Leonard Maltin told CNN Business. “He had a period of glory that lasted for decades.”
Since MGM was a big part of the studio system, which had actors under contract at different studios, it also helped create some of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars, such as Greta Garbo, Clark Gable, and Joan Crawford.
“MGM has been said to have more stars than in the heavens,” added Maltin.
But as Hollywood changed with the advent of television, MGM was “one of the most reluctant to change,” Kuntz said.
“MGM tried to preserve the old Hollywood ways,” he said. “You could say he was in the first place during the classic Hollywood era and arguably was last in the modern Hollywood era.”
Kerkorian, Turner and UA
Much like the present moment, the late 1960s were a turbulent time for Hollywood. The rise of television and the changing tastes of audiences have disrupted Hollywood’s business, undermining box office results.
MGM, like other studios, has not been immune to the changing times and has struggled to adapt.
In 1969, Kirk Kerkorian, a business mogul, took control of MGM and used the brand’s prestige to build hotels like the MGM Grand Hotel rather than focusing on the studio itself. The studio, meanwhile, has vanished from what it once was.
It was “the start of a 35-year period where Kerkorian would buy and sell MGM three times,” according to Tino Balio, professor emeritus of communication arts at UW-Madison, who has also written a book on MGM.
At the studio, Kerkorian put James Aubrey Jr. in charge of MGM, which used “drastic methods” to cut costs, Balio said.
Ultimately, MGM became a shell of itself in the 1970s, but was strengthened somewhat by the acquisition of United Artists in 1981. UA was known for successful brands like James Bond. However, it wasn’t long before MGM was part of another deal.
Ted Turner, the businessman who founded CNN, bought the new MGM / UA Entertainment Co. in 1986. Turner wanted to use the studio’s extensive library to show his films on his cable networks. Amazon also bought MGM for its library, but instead of cable, it’s for streaming through Amazon Prime Video.
The new merged studio has produced some success over the years, but has been bought and sold several times over the years. Turner eventually returned parts of MGM to Kerkorian but retained MGM’s film catalog prior to 1986. This included some of MGM’s more classic films like “The Wizard of Oz”.
“MGM was very much left behind in the 1990s, when other studios grew and became global companies,” Kuntz noted.
MGM was eventually bought out by Kerkorian in 1996. It bought film libraries from various studios like Orion Pictures, which led to “the world’s largest vault,” according to Balio.
Amazon
Kerkorian last sold MGM in 2005 to a group of investors led by Sony. Balio said Sony wanted “MGM’s 4,000 movie library to help its Blu-ray technology win the high-definition DVD format war.”
The studio finally filed for bankruptcy in 2010 and focused more on its home entertainment and TV offerings than its cinematic slate.
However, MGM films still mattered because of James Bond, one of the most successful and popular franchises in movie history.
“James Bond is really the only movie franchise left out there,” Kuntz said. “Everything else has been bought.”
And that leads to Amazon.
Amazon is investing even more in developing its position in the entertainment world and MGM is helping to facilitate this through its library.
Beyond Bond, MGM is also home to franchises such as “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “RoboCop”, “Legally Blonde” and the Epix television network, of which MGM took sole ownership in 2017.
Amazon’s purchase of MGM also marks the latest salute in the streaming war, amid other deals ranging from Disney’s acquisition of Fox’s entertainment assets to the ongoing deal to combine the parent company of CNN WarnerMedia and Discovery as businesses grow.
Yet for MGM, Amazon is just the latest example of the studio tossed around in yet another sweeping change to Hollywood.
