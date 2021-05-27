Entertainment
Memorial Day celebrations planned in the area
Many communities in Sandusky and Ottawa counties are returning to traditional Memorial Day celebrations on Monday, while others have scaled back events due to COVID-19 issues, like Woodville and Lakeside, or canceled events like Clyde.
Fremont
VFW Post 2947 will begin Memorial Day with a service and wreath laying at the Sandusky County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The service will be followed by a line up on Front and State streets for the Memorial Day parade.
Craig Swartz, VFW Quartermaster, said those who wanted to be on the parade just had to walk down to that corner and line up for the parade.
The Fremont Memorial Day parade will take place at 10 a.m. and will descend Front Street.
Following the parade, a ceremony and wreath laying will take place at Rodger Young Park. The parade and the ceremonies will take place rain or shine.
A chicken barbecue will be held at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 2947 while supplies last.
Port Clinton
This year, the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival will take place Thursday through Monday. Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day.
Durant Amusements will feature carnival rides every day. Entertainment includes Eric Sowers Friday Night Band, Josh Logan Band Saturday Night, ThejUnk! Sunday evening and other music during the weekend.
The Catawba Island Club, 4235 E. Beach Club Road, will host fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday
VFW Post2480 and American LegionPost 2364 will operate a 10 a.m. Monday service at Veterans Memorial Park.
Flag service is scheduled at the yacht club at 9 a.m. on Monday.
Clyde
All Memorial Day events have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the parade and McPherson Cemetery services.
Elmore
The annual American Legion Post 279 Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Woodmore High School. Masks and social distancing are in demand. A chicken barbecue will be held at the Legion on Veterans Avenu following the parade.
Genoa
Genoa will hold its Memorial Day celebration at 9 a.m. Monday at Clay Township Cemetery.
The guest speaker will be Senator Theresa Gavarone. The event is sponsored by the American Legion in Genoa and its auxiliaries with the American Legion in Genoa and the Genoa High School Orchestra.
There will be a cannon salute by Taylors Battery and a dove release. Participants are reminded to take a garden chair as space is limited.
Following the ceremony, the American Legion in Genoa will host a meeting with Gavaroneat at Legion Hall, 302 WestSt.
Gibsonburg
The Gibsonburg American Legion Post 17 will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. on Monday. The parade will depart from the Legion Post on South Main Street and proceed to West Union Cemetery on West Madison Street where the ceremony will take place.
Lindsey
The Trinity United Methodist Church Remembrance Day Committee invites the church family and community in the Lindsey area to celebrate and remember its members who have served the country and the community.
On Sunday, the committee will hold its annual Remembrance Day service at 10 a.m. at the church, then travel to Lindsey Cemetery for a roll call reading of those remembered. in the army and in the public service as firefighters and law enforcement officers.
Lakeside-Marblehead
The parade at Lakeside has been canceled. Lakeside will host a ceremony at 10:30 am Monday at the War Memorial in Bettinger Park (formerly Central Park).
Oak harbor
At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, church services will be held at the United Church of Christ Saint Paul, 165 N. Toussaint St.
On Monday, breakfast will be served from 6:30 am to 8:30 am at American Legion Station 114, 221 W. Park St., with veterans and their families invited. Breakfast will be served at the BCS High School Band before the start of the parade.
John A. Fader American Legion Post 114 will have memorial services at Limestone Cemetery at 9 a.m. and Elliston Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
VFW 8732 will be holding memorial services at French Town Cemetery at 8:45 a.m., Locust Point Cemetery at 9:05 a.m., Rushau Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and Roose Cemetery at 9:55 a.m.
The units will then join with other organizations for the Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. in front of Oak Harbor High School.
A brief ceremony will take place at Flat Iron Park and Bayou Bridge where Veterans lost at sea will be honored as the parade heads to the Veterans Memorial Circle in Union Cemetery for the final service of the day with a guest speaker.
Old fort
There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Union Cemetery around the military memorial. Participants can take garden chairs.
Woodville
The Memorial Day parade, service and breakfast have been canceled.
The American Legion will hold a flag ceremony, rifle salute and prayers at Woodville Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday. Immediately afterwards, a second flag ceremony will take place at Weston Cemetery in Ohio 582.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]