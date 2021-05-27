Memorial Day celebrations planned in the area

Many communities in Sandusky and Ottawa counties are returning to traditional Memorial Day celebrations on Monday, while others have scaled back events due to COVID-19 issues, like Woodville and Lakeside, or canceled events like Clyde.

Fremont

VFW Post 2947 will begin Memorial Day with a service and wreath laying at the Sandusky County Courthouse at 9 a.m. The service will be followed by a line up on Front and State streets for the Memorial Day parade.

Craig Swartz, VFW Quartermaster, said those who wanted to be on the parade just had to walk down to that corner and line up for the parade.

The Fremont Memorial Day parade will take place at 10 a.m. and will descend Front Street.

Following the parade, a ceremony and wreath laying will take place at Rodger Young Park. The parade and the ceremonies will take place rain or shine.

A chicken barbecue will be held at 11 a.m. at VFW Post 2947 while supplies last.

Port Clinton

This year, the Main Street Port Clinton Walleye Festival will take place Thursday through Monday. Hours of operation are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Memorial Day.

Durant Amusements will feature carnival rides every day. Entertainment includes Eric Sowers Friday Night Band, Josh Logan Band Saturday Night, ThejUnk! Sunday evening and other music during the weekend.

The Catawba Island Club, 4235 E. Beach Club Road, will host fireworks at 9 p.m. on Sunday

VFW Post2480 and American LegionPost 2364 will operate a 10 a.m. Monday service at Veterans Memorial Park.

Flag service is scheduled at the yacht club at 9 a.m. on Monday.

Clyde

All Memorial Day events have been canceled due to COVID-19, including the parade and McPherson Cemetery services.

Elmore

The annual American Legion Post 279 Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. Monday at Woodmore High School. Masks and social distancing are in demand. A chicken barbecue will be held at the Legion on Veterans Avenu following the parade.

Genoa

Genoa will hold its Memorial Day celebration at 9 a.m. Monday at Clay Township Cemetery.

The guest speaker will be Senator Theresa Gavarone. The event is sponsored by the American Legion in Genoa and its auxiliaries with the American Legion in Genoa and the Genoa High School Orchestra.

There will be a cannon salute by Taylors Battery and a dove release. Participants are reminded to take a garden chair as space is limited.

Following the ceremony, the American Legion in Genoa will host a meeting with Gavaroneat at Legion Hall, 302 WestSt.

Gibsonburg

The Gibsonburg American Legion Post 17 will hold its annual Memorial Day Parade at 9 a.m. on Monday. The parade will depart from the Legion Post on South Main Street and proceed to West Union Cemetery on West Madison Street where the ceremony will take place.

Lindsey

The Trinity United Methodist Church Remembrance Day Committee invites the church family and community in the Lindsey area to celebrate and remember its members who have served the country and the community.

On Sunday, the committee will hold its annual Remembrance Day service at 10 a.m. at the church, then travel to Lindsey Cemetery for a roll call reading of those remembered. in the army and in the public service as firefighters and law enforcement officers.

Lakeside-Marblehead

The parade at Lakeside has been canceled. Lakeside will host a ceremony at 10:30 am Monday at the War Memorial in Bettinger Park (formerly Central Park).

Oak harbor

At 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, church services will be held at the United Church of Christ Saint Paul, 165 N. Toussaint St.

On Monday, breakfast will be served from 6:30 am to 8:30 am at American Legion Station 114, 221 W. Park St., with veterans and their families invited. Breakfast will be served at the BCS High School Band before the start of the parade.

John A. Fader American Legion Post 114 will have memorial services at Limestone Cemetery at 9 a.m. and Elliston Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

VFW 8732 will be holding memorial services at French Town Cemetery at 8:45 a.m., Locust Point Cemetery at 9:05 a.m., Rushau Cemetery at 9:30 a.m. and Roose Cemetery at 9:55 a.m.

The units will then join with other organizations for the Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. in front of Oak Harbor High School.

A brief ceremony will take place at Flat Iron Park and Bayou Bridge where Veterans lost at sea will be honored as the parade heads to the Veterans Memorial Circle in Union Cemetery for the final service of the day with a guest speaker.

Old fort

There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Sunday at Pleasant Union Cemetery around the military memorial. Participants can take garden chairs.

Woodville

The Memorial Day parade, service and breakfast have been canceled.

The American Legion will hold a flag ceremony, rifle salute and prayers at Woodville Cemetery at 9 a.m. Monday. Immediately afterwards, a second flag ceremony will take place at Weston Cemetery in Ohio 582.