The Fantastic Four movie was so bad that Marvel killed the actors





Disney and Marvel Hated the Dreadful ‘Fant4stic’ Reboot Movie So Much They Killed All The Main Actors In Controversial Punisher Comic

theThe Fantastic Four restart, stylized as Fant4stic, was so badly received that Marvel killed the entire team in a Punisher comic book. Punisher Vol. 10 # 12 depicts the main actors of the film dying in a gratuitous explosion. This shocking comic wouldn’t be the only way for Disney and Marvel’s MCU to distance itself from the film – and the entire Fantastic Four franchise. Directed by Josh Trank, 2015’sFant4stic was meant to serve as a darker reboot of the two Fantastic Fourfranchises. 21st Century Fox, eager to start production out of fear that the film’s rights would revert to Marvel, hired newcomer Trank in hopes it would be easy to control. for leaders. Last-minute budget cuts, Trank’s erratic on-set behavior, and studio-commissioned eleventh-hour updates allowed the film to rake in a paltry $ 51 million domestic against a budget of $ 155 million. The overwhelmingly negative reviews didn’t help. Even though the public and critics didn’t like it, no one seemed to hate the film more than Marvel themselves. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Marvel: 10 Things We Could Have Seen In The Canceled Fant4sticSequel Punisher Vol. 10 # 12 from writer Nathan Edmondson and artist Mitch Gerads, begins with three characters in a skyscraper in Los Angeles who look eerily like Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell; all are waiting for a character named “Mike” (a reference to Michael B. Jordan).“Does Mike think this movie is about Johnny?” asks the Jamie Bell lookalike (who has the Fantastic Four “4” logo on his shirt, just to bring out the point at home), and another wonders if Mike knows that “Trang” is running a sequel. All the lookalikes then see smoke and fire in the distance. Before any of them can react, the three are engulfed in a massive explosion that kills them all. Not content with killing the actors, Marvel also decided to kill the entire comic: The Long The Fantastic Four The comic was canceled in 2014 out of Marvel’s desire to disassociate itself from all things Fox. Apparently the reasoning behind the cancellation was low sales, but it was an open secret that Ike Perlmutter ordered Marvel to cancel the comic following the bad publicity of Fant4stic. It wasn’t unprecedented: Marvel had played down the role of the X-Men in the comics since Fox’s rise to power X Men series of films and attempted to replace them with the Inhumans. With the acquisition of several Fox properties by Disney as part of a landmark $ 71.3 billion deal in 2019, the Inhumans were no longer needed and were relegated to the C-List again. the Fant4stic the cast dying in an explosion, even as a joke, reveals just how intertwined the comics and movies have become. It’s no secret that popularity drives sales, but Punisher Vol. 10 # 12 and Marvel’s fleeting Inhumans push proves that corporations can be just as vengeful and petty as individuals. Now that Marvel has resumed publishing the The Fantastic Four comedic, fans can hope for a more entertaining MCU movie – and perhaps one that doesn’t require actor murder as a cheap joke. Next: Marvel’s New Version Of Thor Is Even Sadder Than Endgame’s Marvel Confirms X-Men Member Is Still God Of His Own Dimension









