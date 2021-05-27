



Two-time Oscar nominee Italian cinematographer Dante Spinotti will receive this year’s Pardo Alla Carriera Achievement Award through August 74.e Locarno Film Festival. Locarno will also host screenings of two of Spinotti’s flagship films resulting from its long-standing partnership with director Michael Mann: Oscar-nominated “The Insider” and classic heist thriller “Heat”. Spinotti will receive the award at a ceremony in Piazza Grande on August 12 and hold a lively audience conversation the next day. Spinotti’s prolific and cohesive production has crossed genres and cinematic trends for four decades. His first feature film was in Sergio Citti’s “Il Minestrone” in 1981, but he soon made his way to Hollywood where he made an impact with the diversity and quality of his efforts, working on films like Western “The Quick and the Dead, by Sam Raimi ”. “Garry Marshall’s romantic comedy” Frankie and Johnny “starring Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer, and Brett Ratner’s superhero film” X-Men: The Last Stand “. Spinotti has been nominated twice for Oscars for his work on “The Insider” and “LA Confidential”. The latter was also nominated for a BAFTA that year, an award for which Spinotti had previously been nominated with “The Last of the Mohicans” from 1992. While Spinotti is perhaps best known for his work on major box office awards, he always found time for more independent authoring work, partnering with Ermanno Olmi (“The Legend of the Holy Drinker,” “The Secret of the Old Woods”), Lina Wertmüller (“Sotto… Sotto”) to Peter Bogdanovich (“illegally yours”). His work remains as relevant and multifaceted as ever. Recent efforts include popcorn dishes like Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ and ‘Hercules’ star Dwayne Johnson, as well as ‘Now is Everything’ directed by Anthony Hopkins in 2019, a competitive player in Tallinn. Black Nights and Torino, and Deon “Black and Blue” by Taylor with Naomie Harris and Tyrese Gibson. “Dante Spinotti is a master of light and a figurehead of Italian excellence: in fact, a DP author,” said Giona A. Nazzaro, artistic director of the Locarno Film Festival. “After working with directors such as Sergio Citti and Aldo Lado, Salvatore Samperi and Liliana Cavani, Spinotti traveled to Hollywood, where his collaboration with Michael Mann rewrote the aesthetic codes of contemporary noir among several other genres – works which are among the most admired American films of recent decades. “As an artist and craftsman, Spinotti is endlessly experimenting, working between the United States and Italy with directors as diverse as Sam Raimi and Ermanno Olmi, Giuseppe Tornatore and Barbra Streisand. Equally comfortable with intimate psychological reality or the world of fantasy, he also impressed his distinctive style on superhero films, ”continued Nazzaro. To celebrate Dante Spinotti is to pay tribute to an immense talent in cinematography, an artist who has changed the way we perceive moving images on the big screen, he argued. “Without the immense contribution of Dante Spinotti, cinema would be poorer and less beautiful. Celebrating Dante Spinotti is both a privilege and a joy, ”concluded Nazzaro. This year’s Locarno Festival takes place August 4-14, with organizers working to establish strict health and hygiene guidelines for the in-person event.







