Clay Aiken to produce new daily news show to be run by Drag Queen





Clay Aiken is dating NewsBeat, a daily news show featuring Bianca Del Rio and other RuPaul’s Drag Race alums as anchors and correspondents.

In the wake of COVID-19, it appears there are many new and unique shows in production, including a daily news show produced by American Idol alum Clay Aiken. Season two’s memorable contestant taps into the RuPauls Drag Race fandom for its new show featuring drag queen commentators and correspondents. Aiken seeks to involve more people in the news by creating a news show that is as entertaining as it is informative. Based on the range of drag queens involved in the project, he achieved his goal. Aiken was a competitor in the early days of American Idol on one of the best seasons of shows. Although he came second after winner Ruben Studdard, Aikens’ popularity was undeniable. He had a successful recording and career on Broadway, but in recent years he has become a strong advocate for LGBTQ + rights and political activism. Aiken even got personally involved in politics and ran for the House of Representatives in 2014, though he lost to his Republican opponent. But Aiken is not yet done with the entertainment world, and his new show sounds like a success in the making. Keep scrolling to keep reading

According to Deadline, Aiken is executive producer of the new series NewsBeat. The show will feature RPDR season six winner Bianca Del Rio and RPDR alum Nina West as presenters and political analysts addressing hot topics and issues of the day. Drag queens Lady Bunny, Delta Work and Lyle will also serve as correspondents who will interview politicians and journalists in pre-recorded segments. Deadline reports that the pilot episode will include interviews with James Carville, Tour and Scottie Nell-Hughes. Aiken said it was important for him to find a way to make politics and current affairs something that captivates viewers while presenting a serious news show. We wanted to find a way to keep people really informed, to give them important news and objective information while keeping them entertaining and engaging.. We wanted to make the date again on TV without having to sensationalize it or scare or depress people. NewsBeat is all about the facts, but it's also about making the news interesting again. the American Idol The new albums project certainly looks like something viewers would love, and with the help of some talented drag queens, NewsBeat promises to be a news program that is as enjoyable as it is informative. A lot RuPauls Drag Race the queens have branched out with their own shows, and the Aikens news show looks like a new way to keep drag fans up to date with current events. Aiken has come a long way since the singing sensation he was in season two, and his show is the most recent in a long string of hits.









