Revisiting the timeless romantic Bollywood comedy

Bunty aur babli was a Bollywood blockbuster in the truest sense of the word. It had incredible music, a stellar cast, stunning on-screen chemistry, and a dance number that became India’s resounding anthem. The Crazy Hug was an Indianized version of Bonnie and Clyde, starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. On the occasion of its 16th birthday, let’s take a look at some lesser-known facts about the classic film.

Story: What was the movie about?

It focuses on a duo of smart little towns on the streets, who decide to cheat people through ploys and ultimately give birth to the legendary Bunty and Babli. From gangsters to spiritual gurus and bureaucrats, they can easily turn into anyone. The trip appears to be smooth sailing until they meet a very upset policeman. How long can they continue their scam?

Tribute: film pays homage to Amitabh Bachchan, in a glorious way

Abhishek as Bunty has paid homage to many of Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic films, reprising his father’s roles throughout the film. When trying to defraud a hotel owner, he pretends to act like AgneepathIt’s Vijay. For another sequence, Abhishek appears in Rishi Kapoor’s costume from Amar Akbar Anthony. Most of the songs playing in the background throughout the movie are also Big B movies.

Trivia: Interesting Facts About ‘Bunty aur Babli’ You May Not Know About

Did you know that Sushmita Sen was once considered for the Kajra Re song? Bunty aur babli also marked the first appearance of Amitabh and Abhishek together in a movie. Amitabh and Raj Babbar shared screen space for the first time in this film directed by Shaad Ali. Hrithik Roshan was approached to play Bunty. However, he wanted Yash Chopra or Aditya Chopra to rule him.

Facts: SSR Appeared As A Backup Dancer In ‘Nach Baliye’

The motorcycle (with a sidecar) featured in the film is a 500cc Royal Enfield Bullet. Although it was designed in England, the bike is produced in Chennai. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput worked as a dancer Nach Balye. The film had a collection of boxes worldwide of Rs. 64 crore. Inflation rates adjusted today will make it around Rs. 254 crore.

Fashion: Mukerji’s outfits from the film have been broken in

Outside of the music, locations, history, and performances, if there’s one thing that sets the film apart, it’s Mukerji’s costumes. Directly from its vibrating creates with correspondence patialas, at its red jhola bag, everything became a rage. In fact, her style in the movie was called the “Bunty Babli costume”. And that year, tailors received orders from customers who demanded replication of this particular type.

Inspiration: The children’s chor-police game inspired Ali for this film

In a previous talk, Ali shared what inspired him to make this classic. “It’s the kind of children, it’s chor-police, which is a common game for kids, “he revealed.” As someone who grew up in the 70s and 80s, I had seen several movies with the cop and thief premise. These films had a great influence on my childhood and my growing years. “

Relationship: Although their chemistry burned screens, off-camera things weren’t so cozy

While audiences loved his on-screen chemistry, things weren’t going so well between Abhishek and Mukerji. The couple are reportedly dating around this time, but Jaya Bachchan has apparently not come to terms with their affair. Failure of Laaga chunari mein daag (2007) also damaged their relationship. Meanwhile, Abhishek did not invite Mukerji to his wedding, which allowed fans to make sure their relationship didn’t end well.

Next: Here’s everything we know about the upcoming ‘Bunty aur Babli 2’

Anyway, now the two are happily married. Coming back to the movie, it’s after is under development. But this time, our Babli found his Bunty in Saif Ali Khan. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are their co-stars. While plot details have been kept under wraps, director Varun Sharma takes place a decade later with two pairs of con artists. Filming is already over.

