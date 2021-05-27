Jagame Thandhiram actor James Cosmo says he had the best time filming in India





Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram is set for a big release on June 18 on Netflix. Ahead of the film’s release, actor James Cosmo, who plays the antagonist, took to Twitter to share his experience filming for Jagame Thandhiram in India. He wrote that he had the best time to shoot the film in the country. JJames Cosmo had starred in many acclaimed projects including Braveheart, Troy, and Game of Thrones, among others. JAMES COSMO TALKS ABOUT JAGAME THANDHIRAM Director Karthik Subbaraj has found the perfect villain for Jagame Thandhiram in James Cosmo. Along with the Tamil stars, James Cosmo is also delighted with the release of the film. He recently took to Twitter to talk about his love for India, where he shot for the film. James Cosmo’s tweet read: “I had the best time filming in India – what an amazing country! You are amazing! So excited! #JagameThandhiram (sic).” Here is the post: I had the best time filming in India – what an amazing country! You are amazing! Very exited!#JagameThandhiram James Cosmo MBE (@MrJamesCosmo) May 26, 2021 AL PACINO AND ROBERT DE NIRO WERE INITIALLY CONSIDERED FOR JAGAME THANDHIRAM Before finalizing James Cosmo, director Karthik Subbaraj considered Al Pacino and Robert De Niro for the film. However, his efforts were in vain as it was a tedious process to recruit foreign actors. In a previous interview with Film Companion, Karthik Subbaraj said, “It’s an action thriller with gangster elements. The story is set in New York City and we wanted a real Hollywood actor for a big role. I wanted someone from the cast of The Godfather to play the lead. The role. That’s why we tried to approach Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, but to no avail. “ Calling it a tedious process, the director of Petta said, “First of all, you have to get close to the casting agent for the actor involved and they should like the script. And you have to wait a while until they come back. We can’t tell the same story to another actor for the same character. Here I can tell a role to multiple actors and keep my options open. It is not possible there. This process took me almost six months. “ Produced by Sashikanth of Y Not Studios, Jagame Thandhiram also presents Sanchana Natrajan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, Kalaiyarasan and Vadivukkarasi. The film was due to hit theaters last year. But, it has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. SEE ALSO | Jagame Thandhiram producer Sashikanth tests positive for Covid-19 SEE ALSO | Dhanush’s Jagame Thandhiram’s new video song Nethu to be released on May 22







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos