The season 46 finale of “SNL” has finally come to life.

Layers of irony stacked up like iridium in the K-Pg boundary this last TV season do you remember when TV had seasons? Old fart as relatively little watched “Saturday Night Live” live.

For years, this was partly out of necessity, as the show broadcast live only in the eastern and central areas, while the left side of the country got a taped version. But since 2017, “SNL” continues across the contiguous United States at the same time. Alaska picks it up live, although it becomes 7:30 p.m. local; in Honolulu, they delay it for an hour, to postpone the show to 7:30 am. But for much of the United States, it’s a late-night show, so who’s to blame for enjoying “SNL” after it aired on Hulu, or www.nbc.com?

Even when live, this is mostly the case: Modern “SNL” relies on pre-recorded material, especially from the Lonely Island era, but if you dust off the back files you’ll find that Lorne Michaels’ idea has been short of the films of Albert Brooks, Tom Schiller, Robert Smigel and others virtually from day one.

But the most awkward bump they’ve had to overcome isn’t like the outgoing occupants of the White House aren’t supplying endless pits of material is playing out to a small audience.

Due to the pandammit, the start of Season 46 audiences at Studio 8H were limited and remote. Ahead of the actual comeback, the cast members of “SNL” moaned, as we all have, through the boredom of the video performances, which misses the point of live-action comedy much more savagely than the asteroid. 2021 GW4, which was within 12,000 miles of Earth in April. . For reference, satellites in geosynchronous orbit are about 22,000 miles above the ground. Old Blue Luna is pretty 238,900 miles away, or so, of course.

The first returning “SNL” in 30 Rock featured an audience made up entirely of first responders, a sweet gesture the cast lightly poked fun at last week’s end-of-season episode, as perhaps the person who had just lived a heartbreaking 48 hour life. -and-death shift was not the best audience it could be.

It’s live that blows it up, tightrope with rubber chickens and cream pies for balance, a cast and crew who wrote and rehearsed with fury in the days leading up to this Saturday night, so when the time comes, the cue cards would be useless. Most.

It’s noble, honestly, and about as old-school as it gets: Shakespeare’s companies could write, learn, rehearse, and perform on Wednesdays, but the King’s Men didn’t combine stage parts with film and television, nor with the family, who were mostly left behind. behind, and yes, I’m looking at you, Anne Hathaway, you and your second best bed.

Aside from theater, and maybe music, the only other game in town aka the world in the 16th and early 17th century? Bear baiting. It’s the kind of show you don’t usually get away from. They go out, pursued by the Ursidae family.

It’s not just the speed that makes “SNL” fascinating, as few have the privilege of seeing the work in progress, at least until the inevitable reveal books later, but the feeling of flying when putting it together. plane, out of the printer. , supported by saliva, sweat and goodwill. That’s why we love to see a cast member take a break, to point out that these crazy kids practically make up on the spot.

Improvisation can be more heartily hysterical than scripted comedy, with the immersive feeling that the audience is involved in the creation. The bubbling energy of staying exactly in the moment prompts someone to make the right move or the right sound, a bit of unconscious chatter, the zingingnon-sequitur that somehow lands, at least for those with broad pattern recognition.

In 2018, I worked on a mostly improv show aboard the Bama Belle, a comedic murder mystery set on a fairly nearby cruise ship sold as a semi-interactive dinner theater. As paying people boarded, drinking booze and river breezes, my singer and actor buddy Soapy Jones and I warmed up on the upper deck, playing “Sea Cruise”, “Sea of” themed songs. Love, ”Sea Low Green as our fellow actors mingled and mingled, dropping clues and plot points and the like.

We had already started technically, in the character, asCapt. Stubling and Chelsea, the future ex-wife. In the great tradition of Captains Kirk, Sparrow, Harkness, Crunch and D, oh captain my captain had fun with pretty much every other woman on the ship, more in ports of call around the world, and most likely on the Way milky.

We knew some base notes to hit, like lust and jealousy, as well as the story of our characters: the ship’s personnel, the passengers, the possible victim, the potential murderers, a detective. For this concert, we brought together a dozen actors, some from the Pink Box Burlesque, and several who had worked with my band Rude Mechanicals Shakespeare. Each was given an identical tag and signals, then thrown aside to mingle.

No script. Just talk and pretend.

The show was sold out and people seemed to be enjoying it. And they got, shall we say, involved? A bit of a pre-conceived shtick was that Captain Can’tKeepItInHisPants always misposted his future ex’s name. Ran that gag in the bridge: Christy, Cassie, Chauncey, Sandy, Ethel, after each of which Soapy was whistling “Chelsea!” I just kept working, in case anyone notices.

Towards the end of the evening, as the detective was finishing the details, the ex said by name, so I mumbled “Who is this?” Someone who was apparently fine that night at the time half-shouted “That’s your @ # $%! Wife!”

Goal.

By the end of that night, I was as exhausted as ever after two August football a day. It was exhausting, those three hours, still thinking right now, forward, trying to stay on point, up with everyone.

It took me back to an “X-Files” convention around the year 2000 Remember when that sounded futuristic? Old fart when the most surprisingly funny thing happened. Dean Haglund, who played the skinny blond member of the paranoia trio Lone Gunmen, stood up and killed us with an improvshow. Honestly, I don’t remember laughing harder at one point, and saw Steve Martin, Chris Rock, and Sting.

What did he do? You got me good. I don’t remember a word; just the feeling. Maybe it was alien mind control stuff. It’s up to us to leave foil hats in the car.

For Saturday’s Season 46 finale, the cast members stirred up feelings in the cold opening, which instead of the usual sketch was just people talking. The front quartet, of Aidy Bryant, Cecily Strong, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, consists of some of the oldest cast members. Bryant and Strong have both been active for nine seasons. McKinnon, the escape genius who could lift any sketch faster than helium-laden apes, has been on “SNL” for 10. At 18 seasons, Thompson is the longest-serving “SNL” of all. time, glue.

An average casting contract lasts for seven years, so some of those people, and longtime others like Michael Che, Colin Jost, Beck Bennett, and Kyle Mooney, may move on. But that’s the game. It’s the earlier departures of the cast members that made room for the current stars. So Season 47 may be the time when you spy on stars with names like Alex Moffat, Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner, Melissa Villaseor, Ego Nwodim, Bowen Yang, and Chloe Fineman.

For the finale, “SNL” tagged the brilliant Anya Taylor-Joy as host, who dove in, exotic cat eyes first, every moment. pitch for this seemingly endless spectacle.

They also allowed a full audience for the first time in over a year, and it showed or sounded. This Studio 8H audience went wild over elements that on screen, to watch a day or two later than live, perhaps fell a bit flat.

There might just be something about being there.

