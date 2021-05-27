Iconic female characters from Bollywood films





Over the past decades Bollywood has given us iconic characters. While most of us have evolved and can no longer idolize these on-screen personalities, we can’t deny that they were (and are) a big part of our pop culture. So we decided to take our creative liberty and see what these characters will do in 2021. 1. Geet by Jab We Met

GIF Credit: Tenor / Dhillin Mehta Geet is one of those people who championed self-love before it became a social media trend. After overcoming Anshuman and happily starting her forever with Aditya, Geet decided to create his own project. Today, she is a successful influencer who gives relationship advice to young people suffering from grief and in toxic relationships. Recently she even attended a Ted Talk where she spoke a lot more than the time period listed, but no one dared stop her because, well, you can’t do that with Geet. 2. Poo by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (K3G)

GIF Credit: Tenor / Dharma Productions Well, there is only one profession that could have been suitable for Poo: the fashion influencer. Many of her friends and family forgot to give her a glimpse of reality and she now rules Instagram and TikTok, hopping on trends and posting Reels. As for her personal life, she is not as in love with Rohan as she was in the 2000s. While she discovers her feelings for him, she is busy playing cricket for an obscure country club. cricket. 3. Sonia from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

GIF Credit: Tenor / Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd. After Sonia clung to Raj and sent her father to jail, she decided to become an investigative journalist. So, after her engagement, she graduated from college, went to college, and turned out to be an excellent journalist. Of course, her father’s famous friends helped her find a job, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t struggle. These days, however, she struggles between deciding to migrate permanently to New Zealand and staying in India to do her job. 4. Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho

GIF Credit: Tenor / Filmkraft Productions Pvt. Ltd.

We (don’t) regret to inform you that Sweetu broke up with Naina after Aman passed away. She realized that she didn’t need a friend who shamed her and blamed her for not being able to keep a man attracted to her. These days, she has taken over her sisters’ cafe and runs it successfully. In fact, the profits increased so much that she decided to buy the coffee from her sister. A complete victory! How would you imagine these characters in today’s time and age? Let us know in the comments below. Social and main image credit: Filmkraft Productions Pvt Ltd, Dharma Productions and Dhillin Mehta

