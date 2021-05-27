A Quiet Place Part II Review: Turn Up The Volume





Movies need endings, but franchises need cliffhangers, and A Quiet Place Part II is emblematic of that problem. The first A Quiet Place (2018) gave us a beautifully tragic finale, which emphasized central themes in the story of human resilience and family devotion. It was almost perfect, and it could have been enough. The unexpected success of the films, however, gave Paramount Pictures other ideas. And while this new installment is, like its predecessor, wonderfully played and intuitively directed (by John Krasinski, who is solely responsible for the story this time around), it has also largely replaced the silent horror of the original with full action. Faster, rougher, and much louder, Part II sacrifices emotional depth for thriller setups that advance the plot less than growing the younger characters. An intensely orchestrated opening returns to day one of the alien invasion as Lee and Evelyn Abbott (Krasinski and Emily Blunt) and their three children enjoy a little league game in a small town. Again using a combination of terrifying visual effects and unsettling sound design, Krasinski and his team construct a sequence of kinetic chaos that serves as both a prologue to the first film and a primer for those who recklessly ignored it.

Catapulted to day 474, just minutes after the devastating conclusion of the previous films, we find the remaining family members, including the newborn whose birth was a petrifying climax of the previous installment seeking shelter with an elder. neighbor, Emmett (Cillian Murphy), in an abandoned mill. . Emmett, withdrawn and bereaved, is a less than sympathetic host. Nonetheless, when Evelyn’s daughter Regan (still played to perfection by deaf actor Millicent Simmonds) sneaks up to follow a radio signal she says points to other survivors, he agrees to follow her and take her home.

By dividing the film into two distinct storylines, Krasinski strives to replicate the bond that gave A Quiet Place its heartfelt scenes of tender domesticity that put the horror on hold and let us breathe out. And while the rest of Part II never quite rises in vigor and the excitement of its prologue, its action movie engagements leave little room for the characters to mourn their losses. As we follow Regan and Emmetts, sometimes heartbreaking adventures; watch his injured brother, Marcus (Noah Jupe), fight to protect the baby at the steel mill; and worrying about Evelyn as she collects oxygen and medical supplies, Part Two becomes primarily a story of children forced to grow too fast and see too much. The aliens themselves, however, remain unfathomable, wanting nothing more than to eradicate us. (An idea that now, more than a year after the films’ original release date, seems uncomfortably metaphorical.) We know they’re blind, navigate by sound, and that Regans Cochlear Implant reviews give them the heebie-jeebies. But what do they eat? (If it’s not humans, what are all those teeth for?) Are there any baby beasts? Show me the nests! While in many ways an exemplary film, the second part remains hampered by a storyline that resolves two separate crises while leaving the film itself in limbo. At least until part III. A Quiet Place, Part II

Rated PG-13 for toothy monsters and sleazy humans. Duration: 1 hour 37 minutes. In theaters.

