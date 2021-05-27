15 Bollywood Celebrities With Their Classy Rides And The Cost Of Each





15 Bollywood Celebrities With Their Chic Rides And Their Cost | Photo credit: Instagram Among various lavish properties and luxury goods, shoes and bags and other accessories, our beloved Bollywood celebrities are also big fans of chic four-wheelers. From the most exotic sports car to a classic sedan, we’ve often seen celebrities pamper themselves with a new drive, which is also an industry trend in and of itself. And while sometimes it can be the occasion to celebrate a successful stint or birthday party, other times he’s also quite keen to get the latest trending toy that celebrities are adding to their garage. From Priyanka Chopra’s black Mercedes Maybach to Arjun Kapoor’s shiny blue Maserati Levante, check out a list of your top celebrities with (one of) their flashy wheels. Priyanka chopra In honor of Jonas Brother’s Suction cup Becoming a No. 1 hit in the Billboard Top 100, Nick Jonas gifted his PC wife a brand new 2019 Mercedes Maybach S650. Priyanka had shared the post on her gram with the caption: “When Husband Becomes Number One .. the wife gets a @maybach !! ” Chopra captioned the photo of them smiling and kissing in front of the new car. “Presentation… Extra Chopra Jonas… haha… I love you baby !! Yaaay! Best Husband Ever… ”The cost of the ex-showroom is around 2.78 crore. Husband of the year, should we say? Shah Rukh Khan King Khan is proud to own several luxury cars. One of them is a Bentley Continental GT which costs around 4 crore rupees! Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan created a buzz because the first thing he did after testing negative for Covid-19 was to get himself a Rs 3.10 crore Lamborghini Urus SUV with an additional Rs 50 lakh for instant delivery! Rohit shetty Before Kartik, it was filmmaker Rohit Shetty who became the proud owner of a bright yellow Lamborghini Urus of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom price). Hrithik Roshan Hrithik Roshan owns a sumptuous Rolls Royce Ghost Series II, which costs around Rs 7 crore! Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh took his dialogue ‘Ye taufa humne khud ko diya hain “ (Padmaavat), seriously enough and treated himself to an Aston Martin Rapid S on his 32nd birthday. The cost of the car starts from Rs 3.29 crore. Sunny leone Sunny Leone owns a white luxury sport sedan, Maserati. Taking to her social media, she shared photos of the new car and wrote: “I brought this beast back yesterday! Every time I drive this car I’m so happy!” Amitabh Bachchan Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan picked up a Mercedes Benz S Class worth Rs 1.5 crore amid the pandemic on September 1, 2020. Katrina kaif Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif bought herself a white Range Rover SUV and reportedly bought the top model costing around Rs 2.75 crore. Arjun Kapoor Arjun Kapoor rides a shiny blue Maserati Levante which costs around Rs 1.8 crore. Sanjay Dutt Sanjay Dutt, among his large collection of wheels, owns one of India’s most expensive SUVs – the Range Rover Vogue, which comes at a starting price of Rs 2.11 Crore! Guru Randhawa Singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa owns Rs 3 crore from Lamborghini Gallardo. Guru also got his new car around September of last year and shared photos of the same with a caption: “Today’s new ride @lamborghini Gallardo Thank God, mum dad, my brother, my team and all my fans and friends for making me able to achieve anything in life including this new toy. That’s all your love. “ Randeep Hooda Randeep Hooda is the owner of a Mercedes-Benz GLS, high-end SUV from the Mercedes-Benz house and costs around Rs 1 Crore. Rashmika mandanna The actress from the South, who is slowly heading to Bollywood too, recently added a Range Rover SUV to her car collection, which costs around Rs 1 crore. Ajay Devgn Ajay Devgn’s Rolls Royce Cullinan starts at a price of Rs 6.95 crore!







