Actor Gouri Kishan opens up about toxic culture in schools

In a tweet, Gouri said that the shame of sluts, casteism, bullying, body shame etc. were common in schools.

In light of allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate behavior, levell Against a teacher working in a branch of the Chennais Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan (PSBB) school, several alumni as well as current students from many schools pledged to share similar experiences. Following cases of misconduct reported to the PSBB, 96 Renowned actor Gouri Kishan also stepped forward to share details about her experiences during her school years at Hindu Senior Secondary, Adyar, Chennai. In a social media post, the actor alleged his school staff indulged in slutty shame, bullying, bodily shame, character killing, practicing casteism, and brought forward baseless accusations against the students and objectified them. She also noted that such behavior was normalized at school.

Speaking to TNM, the actor confirmed that some teachers at the school have promoted a toxic culture. However, she clarified that she had never been a victim of sexual abuse and that the abuse she faced is therefore not similar to the allegations made by students and former students of the PSBB. Explaining how children cannot be expected to distinguish between what is right and what is not, Gouri noted that schools are meant to serve as safe spaces and breeding ground for students. However, you are judged by the faculty for choices such as wearing your chudidar uniform in a certain way, wearing a ponytail to school, or a dangling earring or kajal to school. It is said to be done to distract the boys and his upbringing in question. These are scar marks on the life of a child, including myself. Many of us have experienced it firsthand, Gouri told TNM.

She also touched on the problem in her social media post drawing attention to many students who experience childhood trauma during their formative years as a result of pressure placed on them by school administrations. In light of the recent denunciation on the PSBB for harassment and misconduct, I would like to point out that my education in Hindu Senior Secondary, Adyar was also extremely problematic! After talking to several of my classmates about the same thing, we all came to a collective realization that there was a lot of ingrained normalization that had taken place in the school environment. Slutty shame, casteism, bullying, bodily shame, character assassination, objectification, baseless accusations leveled against students, therefore having a profound impact on a child’s self-esteem. Most of us at HSSS, including myself, have faced all of the above firsthand. it pains me to think of how many students like me have gone through so much agony! Schools are meant to be a breeding ground for a student, not a place where you fear being labeled and branded for your worth, Gouri told his followers on Twitter.

READ ALSO: The PSBB suspends a teacher accused of sexual harassment

Elaborating on the cases she has faced, Gouri shared with TNM that she was being watched by school staff for being friends with people of the opposite sex. I was accompanied by a male friend on my commute between school and home on the commuter train. I have received several complaints from staff, research comments have been made and they have spoken to my parents despite their accusations being unfounded, the actor said.

Citing another example, this actor said that I was secretary of culture in my school. They assumed I was running a platform that is used as a breeding ground for unwanted relationships or friendships. They engaged in the assassination of their characters and issued judgments, without engaging in a healthy discourse.

Offering a solution, Gouri suggested: Essentially, teachers and faculty members should be held accountable for the kind of speeches and dialogues they initiate in school. What they might think of as a passing comment can lead to a scar imprint on a child. Therefore, the trauma from childhood continues into adulthood and persists. It must be nipped in the bud. The environment in schools must be healthier, less toxic, less problematic and promote effective communication.

Likewise, in its publication on social networks, Karnan The actor highlighted the impact childhood trauma could have on mental health in adulthood and urged students to step forward and share their experiences so that the issue can be officially raised. against the school administration. This would ensure that students in the next batches are not subjected to similar behavior on the part of staff and faculty and that we can put an end to the ingrained conditioning and normalization of abusive behavior.

Honestly, at this point, I’m really shocked that despite the wasted schooling, a lot of them went well, but the childhood traumas (especially the unresolved ones) are deep and are psychologically proven that this is the reason for several problems. we face adulthood too. The memory of this inconvenience was traumatic but a huge burden on my chest. Now, I wish more of you would go out with your personal accounts to officially discuss it with the school administration, so that we can at least hope that the upcoming bundles don’t face similar abuse. ! Hopefully this will gain more popularity as we don’t see another generation of students growing up in toxic school environments. Use the hashtag and share your personal experiences, your identity will remain anonymous! This ingrained conditioning and normalization must end now! Gouri wrote on Tuesday.

It is in relation to the issues highlighted in school environments which seem highly toxic and problematic! It has to change, NOW. Please read the discussion thread. #SpeakUpAgainstHarrassment

#HinduSchoolAdyar #PSBB HinChinmayi pic.twitter.com/QXsV784x6P Gouri G Kishan (@Gourayy) May 25, 2021

ALSO READ: They Knew, And They Didn’t Care: Chennai Schools #MeToo Moment

READ ALSO: Chennai Schools #MeToo: Kamal Haasan Says Don’t Make It A Caste Issue