‘I Thought She Was Dead’ Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick On His Dog’s Injuries





In September 2020, Professor Noel Fitzpatricks, a 13-year-old border terrier, Keira, was struck by a van outside his office. He remembers hearing his burrow’s body explode in front of him after the vehicle came around the corner. “I heard the crackle and tear of bones shatter and flesh tear as she screamed. I screamed. I thought the tire rolled over her back and she was dead.” Suddenly, the surgeon, renowned for finding solutions to even the most difficult injuries, had to prepare for the most important surgery of his life and face the possibility that his beloved Keira could not be repaired. Tonight’s program, the first in a new series from The Supervet, tells the moving and heartbreaking story of the dog’s fight for life. Keira suffered a ruptured abdominal lining and bladder, a crushed sacrum and pelvis, and a dislocated hip, Noel’s colleagues are working tirelessly to repair extensive internal damage. After two blood transfusions and days of intensive care, Noel faces an agonizing wait to determine not only what complex surgery might be possible for his skeleton, but also whether Keira will be able to withstand procedures that could allow him to walk again. . December 22, 2020: “It has now been over 3 months since the Keiras accident, and the road has been very difficult for her. She has side effects, as we all do in life, but she is still here, and every day is a gift. Keira IS a gift that will never stop giving x “. Image: @ProfNoelFitz The great DIY challenge RT One, 8:30 p.m. This week Bernard Deay in Clane is making an amazing spa out of old trash cans and a load of recycled waste. And Adrian Padden in Ballina, Co Mayo is building an impressive geodesic dome greenhouse from blueprints he found on the internet, the only problem is they’re in Russian. The Big DIY Challenge: Adrian Padden in Ballina, Co Mayo is building an impressive geodesic dome greenhouse from blueprints he found on the internet, the only problem is they’re in Russian! The road to partition BBC One, 9 p.m. One hundred years ago, Northern Ireland officially came into being when the partition of the island of Ireland took legal effect. This two-part story series looks back at the early days of the border and how its controversial 496 km route was decided. The opening episode begins after World War I and examines how, on June 22, 1921, King George V and Queen Mary arrived in Belfast for the official opening of Northern Ireland’s first parliament. The Handmaid’s Tale RT2, 10:30 p.m. June embarks on a painful journey with Janine, trying to escape Gilead, as Janine recalls a

stressful experience. In Toronto, Serena tries to manipulate Rita, who asks Moira for advice. Radio A Seisin, R na G, 7 p.m .: Emma N Fhoruisce, Enda Reilly and Fergal Moloney take on the challenge of composing and recording three new songs overnight.

