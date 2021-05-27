Filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap recently had angioplasty. The filmmaker complained of a slight chest pain. He is currently recovering.

Anurag Kashap reportedly felt mild chest discomfort last week and went to a Mumbai hospital for examination. During the angiogram, some obstructions in his heart were revealed. After that, he was hospitalized. His spokesperson confirmed that he had undergone surgery and is now recovering. He was informed of a week’s rest.

On the work side, Anurag Kashap recently rapped Doverer. This later marks his reunion with Tarp Sea Panne Manmarziyaan. The film also starred Pavile Gratii in the lead role.

