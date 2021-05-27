10 actors you totally forgot were in the Hunger Games

At the time of the release of the films,The hunger Gameswas one of the most popular franchises in the world. Suzanne Collins’ books were an obvious hit, but the films starring Jennifer Lawrence took things to the next level: out of four entries, they grossed nearly $ 3 billion.

As popular as the movies are, they were released between 2012 and 2015, which is now a long time ago. This means that a lot of fans forgot about some of the actors who appeared. The leads are certainly remembered, but some of the supporting players have gone on to have successful appearances in other movies and shows.

ten Robert Knepper

Robert Knepper’s career has often seen him play as a villain. This was the case when it happened onHero, for his work in the Arrowverse, and certainly in his most famous role as T-Bag inPrison Break. That’s why playing someone alongside President Snow came as no complete surprise.

Kneppertook on a small part ofMockingjayPart 1 and2,he explained that he did it for his son. He played Antonius, who was seen in meetings with Snow. Once he started questioning Snow’s decisions, he was apparently poisoned to death as a punishment.

9 Gwendoline Christie

These days, it seems like Gwendoline Christie is everywhere. She first rose to fame and is still known for playing the Tough Warrior and eventual Knight Brienne of Tarth on HBO.Game of thrones. Then she added Captain Phasma fromStar wars saga to his credit.

Shortly after debuting onGame of thrones, Christies played a supporting role inMockingjay – Part 2as District 2 Lyme Commander, a former Games winner who helped lead the rebellion. Christie’s appearance allowed her to reconnect withThrones teammate Natalie Dormer.

8 Elden Henson

It’s hard to believe, but Elden Henson has been a recognizable star for decades, first getting noticed in the early ’90s as part ofThe mighty ducks franchise for his portrayal of Fulton Reed. He also starred more recently in NetflixDaredevil series like Foggy Nelson.

Henson’s role inThe hunger Games could be considered one of the most difficult to achieve. This is because he played Pollux, a former Avox who had his tongue cut off. Pollux is a staunch ally of Katniss’ who lives after the death of her brother Castor.

7 Wes bentley

When someone uses for the first timeThe hunger Games,Whether it’s the movies or the books, it’s easy to think Seneca Crane would be a big part of it from start to finish. As a Gamemaker, he was tasked with putting Katniss in her place, but failed to do so.

Since Katniss and Peeta survived due to a poison berry threat, Seneca was later killed by those same berries. The character was played by the versatile Wes Bentley, known for films likeInterstellar,american beauty, andMission: Impossible – Fallout.

6 Rambin life

A good place to find some unexpected actors in this series is with The Hunger Games contestants who are not part of Katniss, Peeta, but one of them is Leven Rambin, who appeared in the first installment of the series. as Glimmer, a tribute from District 1.

Because of her skills and the neighborhood she came from, Glimmer was a serious threat to the heroes of the story. Alas, she didn’t make it past the first movie due to the nature of the games. Rambin is a veteran actor ofAll my kids,Grey’s Anatomy, andPercy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters.

5 Alan ritchson

One of the things that madeCatch fire arguably the best installment in the franchise is the sheer number of past winners who take part in Third Quarter Quell. Among them was Gloss, a physically imposing career tribute from District 1 who poses a serious threat.

Gloss ends up being the last person to be killed by Katniss at the Games and is actually the last person to die there in history. Gloss was portrayed by Alan Ritchson, who then played Raphael in Michael Bay’sTeenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies and Hank Hall inTitans.

4 Mahershala Ali

While the films focused on teenagers, the filmmakers made sure that the adults were played by stellar actors. Julianne Moore, Donald Sutherland and Philip Seymour Hoffman are among them, but a less notable role has been played by Mahershala Ali.

Ali sided with Boggs, one of the most loyal people when it comes to President Coin. He goes to the field with Katniss on several occasions and has helped her tremendously. Since then, Ali has had a huge career, including winning two Oscars.

3 Alexander ludwig

Although the Capitol and President Snow were the main antagonists in the series, it was Cato who felt like the biggest threat in the first film. That’s because Cato, a tribute to his career, was at the Games and could seriously harm Katniss and Peeta.

Unfortunately, with the victory of the District 12 competitors, Cato was killed before any consequences. Fortunately, Alexander Ludwig, the actor who played him, has found success elsewhere. He appeared inBad boys for life, lonely survivor,and like Bjorn inVikings.

2 The power of Stenberg

Of everyone on this list, Amandla Stenberg is probably the easiest actor to remember. She was a big part ofThe hunger Games, playing Rue, a young girl from District 11 who turns out to be Katniss’ great friend and sort of ally. His death was a major moment in history.

As crucial as it is, the film was released almost ten years ago at this point. This makes it easier to forget that Stenberg is there. She has since become a star, leading films likeThe darkest spirits and in particular his award-winning work in the mightyThe hate you give.

1 Jack Quaid

When Jack Quaid first appeared in 2012The hunger Games, most people probably didn’t know who he was. They probably didn’t even know he was the son of longtime actor Dennis Quaid. These days, Jack Quaid is actually a lot more of a household name.

In the movie, he portrayed Marvel, another career tribute from a high district who dies during the games. Quaid has appeared in a handful of movies and shows, but his biggest role is easily as Hughie Campbell on Amazon Prime.The boys.

