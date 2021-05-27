Italian Carla Fracci, La Scala’s first ballerina, dies at 84

MILAN – Carla Fracci, Italian cultural icon and former La Scala prima ballerina renowned for her romantic roles alongside greats like Rudolf Nureyev and Mikhail Baryshnikov, died Thursday at her home in Milan. She was 84 years old.

Milans Teatro alla Scala announced his death without giving any cause. Italian reports said she was fighting cancer.

The Milan theater recalled the magical rise of the daughter of a tram conductor who. She said that thanks to talent, stubbornness and hard work (she) became the most famous ballerina in the world “and inspired generations of young people.

Carla Fracci was a cardinal figure in the history of dance and that of La Scala, but also a point of reference for the city of Milan and Italian culture, ”the theater said in a statement.

She leaves us in awe, on tiptoe like Giselle, a spirit that stays with us, filling the ballrooms, the stage and our hearts, said La Scalas ballet director Manuel Legris. We feel a great void which, at the same time, makes us feel full and rich in all of its history which is the history of ballet and privileged to have shared its art.

Fracci was born in Milan on August 20, 1936 and spent World War II with parents in the countryside to escape the frequent bombardments of the industrialized capital of Lombardy. In a recent interview with Sky TG24, Fracci described his young self as a farmer, who knew nothing about theater or the world of dance let alone those little shoes.

But after the war, an observer noticed his grace and musicality, recommending him to try the La Scalas academy.

She was accepted at age 10, on her father’s streetcar every day at the academy, and graduated in 1954, at age 18. His first stage appearance was in 1955 with other graduate ballet students at the end of a production of Bellinis La sonnambula directed by Leonard Bernstein, directed by Luchino Visconti and originally by Maria Callas.

She got her first break by replacing French dancer Violette Verdy in Cinderella that same year, and by 1958 she had become the first dancer.

His worldwide fame quickly spread, with invitations to the Royal Festival Hall, followed by the opening of doors in the United States, while remaining a central figure of La Scala. She was especially identified with the role of Giselle, “whom she danced with Nureyev and Baryshnikov as well as with Danish star Erik Bruhn.

Among the subsequent partners was Roberto Bolle, of La Scala, who remembered Fracci for his human generosity. “

In 1969, Fracci received the Dance Magazine Award, considered one of the greatest prizes for a dancer.

Performing for the camera as well as for live audiences, Fracci has also played lead roles in Herbert Ross’ Verdi teleplay “and film Nijinsky”. A true Italian celebrity, she appeared frequently on Italian television and was also the darling of popular magazines.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called her a great Italian, and President Sergio Mattarella said that she had honored his country with her elegance and her artistic efforts, the result of hard work.

Fracci last danced at La Scala in 2000, as Luce in Excelsior. She was invited in January this year to give a masterclass on Giselle, which aired on social media La Scalas and is part of a documentary series on state television RAI.

It was very moving to be back at La Scala after more than 20 years, ”she told Sky TG24.

The general manager of La Scala, Dominique Meyer, recalled her return to the theater as an unforgettable moment for all.

“We will always think of her with affection and gratitude, remembering the smile of the last few days we spent together, when she felt she had come home,” he said.

Fracci is survived by her 57-year-old husband, theater director Beppe Menegatti, and their son, Francesco Menegatti, who as a child often traveled with his mother on tour.