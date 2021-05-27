Community news from across the region | News, Sports, Jobs

Hancock County Museum finalizes open house plans

NEW CUMBERLAND – The Hancock County Museum Commission met on May 6 at the museum at 1008 Ridge Ave. President Vivian Weigel chaired and led the flag engagement.

Also in attendance were Marcus Trelaine, Janet Keller, Susan Welch, Robert Bailey, Doris Cameron and guest Bill Ross.

Ross spoke to the group about the upcoming Memorial Day celebration as well as offering a collection of WWII military vehicles, ships and planes in models handcrafted by David Buchanan. Members will select which models to display.

Trelaine, Treasurer, presented the financial statement which was tabled for verification.

Bailey said the museum’s banner should be done before the next meeting.

Weigel announced that a grant had been received from the Pugliese Charitable Foundation.

Plans were finalized for the Open House celebration on Memorial Day at 11:30 a.m., following the regular VFW Cemetery schedule. Open House will feature newly acquired WWII albums, uniforms, models and showcase “Our many wonderful renovations to our property,” it was noted.

The event will include music and refreshments.

Other activities discussed at the meeting were a summer history lecture series and a car wash fundraiser. The next meeting will take place on June 3 at the museum. Anyone interested in history is welcome.

Funseekers ‘delighted’ to have first meeting in 2021

STEUBENVILLE – The May 5 Funseekers reunion was held at Scaffidi’s restaurant in Steubenville. President Judi Gaynor welcomed members to the first meeting in 2021.

Gaynor greeted the birthdays and anniversaries of May and introduced Toni Roschel, guest of Lola Swanagan.

Joan Bugin gave the invocation, thanking the veterans for their service and leading the pledge of allegiance and song of “God bless America.”

A buffet dinner was served to 49 members in attendance. After dinner, four games of bingo were played. The winners were Dr Lewis, Chris Sklenar, Barbara Losey and Okey Nestor.

The members were “Excited to be together and visit and the conversations were lively,” according to Gaynor. Due to the time spent catching up and reconnecting, the business meeting was suspended.

Door prizes were presented by Carl and Regina Truax. The winners were Okey Nestor, Ann Iachini, Phyllis Riapos, John Malrooney, Charlie Green, Mike Rowland, Regina Truax, John Balzano, Joanne Llewellyn and Marilyn DiLeonardo. The June door prizes will be presented by Larry and Mary Beth Bauer.

Tour director Regina Truax reported great interest in tours and travel. She suggested anyone interested in the events to call for reservations as soon as possible. Truax had flyers for upcoming events available. They include:

June 18, the Tabuchi Ohio Star Theater in Sugarcreek; July 16, Hartville Ohio Market Place; August 26, MGM Casino in Northfield, Ohio; September 12 to 16, Virginia Beach; September 22-24, Seneca Niagara; Sep 26-Oct 2, Branson, Mo., travel; October 9, Doo Wop Bobby Rydell in Wheeling; October 13-15, Lancaster, Pennsylvania; October 18-22, show visit to Nashville; November 17-19, Ocean City, Maryland; and on December 2, Oglebay Festival of Lights.

Trips and excursions are available for all seniors. For more information or to make reservations, contact Truax at (304) 723-0419.

The next meeting is scheduled for June 2 at Undo’s in Weirton. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with entertainment and fellowship. Guests are welcome.

Old construction, mining equipment fair this weekend

NEW ATHENS – The first Spring Show for Old Construction and Mining Equipment will be held Saturday and Sunday at the grounds of Harrison Coal and Reclamation Historical Park, located at 43672 Stumptown Road, New Athens.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

The show includes functional and static displays of construction equipment, mining equipment, tracks, trucks, models and histories.

“Bring your construction equipment, mining equipment, tracks and trucks for digging fun or a static display,” a spokesperson for the event noted.

Admission is $ 3. Food will be available on the ground.

“The Spring Show is dedicated to the men and women who lost their lives in the construction and mining industries and to those who no longer worked in the construction and mining industries who are no longer with us.” added the spokesperson.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/[email protected] or call (740) 312-5385.

“If you can’t attend, the 18th Annual Old Construction & Mining Equipment Show will be held September 11-12. It will be dedicated to the memory of Kelly Michelli and Martin McKim.

Blood drive Friday in memory of firefighter Brian Ritchie

FOLLANSBEE – The Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, located at 116 May Road, Follansbee, will be the site of a blood drive in memory of firefighter Brian Ritchie.

It will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday.

Ritchie, 50, was a lieutenant and member of the Weirton Fire Department for 13 years and deputy chief of the Hooverson Heights Volunteer Fire Department, where he had been a member for 29 years. He died on February 2 at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown following complications from COVID-19 contracted while on duty with the Weirton Fire Department.

Ritchie led by example and his service to his community extended beyond the fire department, according to a press release from the American Red Cross. “Ritchie was a regular blood donor. While battling the coronavirus, during his hospitalization, he received blood transfusions as part of his treatment. His family say these treatments gave them more time with Ritchie, for which they are grateful. “ he notes.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter HHVFD or activate the blood donation skill on any Alexa Echo device.

This spring, as COVID-19 vaccines become more available and people resume some of their favorite activities, the American Red Cross is reminding the public that the need for blood remains. Healthy people are encouraged to make an appointment for a blood donation now.

As long as donors are symptom-free, feeling well, and can provide the name of the vaccine manufacturer, no waiting period is required after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine currently authorized in the United States. Blood donation eligibility is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Eligibility.

Donors, especially those with type O blood, are needed in May to ensure blood products are available to patients now and during the summer.

Those who come to donate blood, platelets or plasma in May will automatically be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer for five people, powered by Suburban Propane.