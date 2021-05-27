Funny and rude reunion for Turner and Douglas on Kominsky

LOS ANGELES – Almost four decades ago, Romancing the Stone introduced audiences to the crackling chemistry between Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner.

Now at 76 and 66, Douglas and Turner are back on screen together in Netflix’s third and final season The Kominsky Method. Despite the many years that have passed since their third and final film together, their reunion has gone smoothly.

Like riding a bike, Douglas said on a video call earlier this week. We look at each other, and there are a lot of memories coming back.

Los Angeles’ Kominsky Method doesn’t put the pair in the same exotic locations as 1984s Romancing the Stone or its Jewel of the Nile sequel. But that includes the type of caustic beards from their last film together, 1989 The War of the Roses.

With that in mind, Douglas thought of inviting Turner to join The Kominsky Method in its second season to play his sharp-tongued ex-wife characters, which was introduced in a phone call. The idea came to Douglas immediately when creator / writer Chuck Lorre mentioned that he introduced an ex-wife to the show.

I just smiled and said: This is the War of the Roses revisited 30 years later, said Douglas. We already have our comeback stories and we were all set.

As in the movie, Turner often uses R-rated terms to speak to the character of Douglas, which never fails to delight her in real life.

(There are) at least twice when she can go, No, Im f ——- with you, a ——! Turner remembered, laughing. It was so much fun. And he takes it very well, I must say.

Seeing them act together again was thrilling, said Sarah Baker, who plays Douglas’ daughter on the show.

I like to think of myself as baby Romancing the Stone, she joked. The chemistry is right there, this timing, the relationship between them. It’s the kind of thing, it’s very hard to fake it, so when you have that inherently between you, we just have to sit and watch and have a front row seat, which was amazing.

Paul Reiser, who plays the Bakers’ fiancé, said he was struck by the uniqueness of the relationship between Douglas and Turners.

There aren’t as many acting couples … There aren’t as many as you’ve seen many times, he said. You have De Niro and Pesci. Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon. … You only unconsciously have this story the minute you see them. It almost breaks the frame in a good way. It makes what you’ve been watching a piece of what you’ve been watching for years. It’s a real treat to have that.

The presence of Turners along with the expanded role of Reiser and smaller parts for Oscar winners Morgan Freeman and Allison Janney help make up for the third season absence of Alan Arkin, who left the series after his second season. His jokes with Douglas and his needling were perfect and earned both men Emmy nominations.

He was instrumental in our success, said Douglas. It was a bit risky … but I felt strong enough for the other characters.

Douglas said he was sad the show was ending but appreciates what he taught him.

One of the main reasons I did it was just to learn a bit more about comedy, how you do it, and your timing, he said. At this point in your career, you kind of say: What did you do? What did you do?

The experience was a joy, he said, particularly highlighting Reisers ‘comedic timing and Lorres’ writing.

Douglas is ready for his next acting challenge. He’s about to begin filming the third Ant-Man, which will be his first portrayal in a movie using a green screen.

I wanted to see what it was like, he said.

His reunion with Turner gave them both the opportunity to reflect on their early careers.

Turner recalls meeting Douglas for the first time on Mexican food before filming Romancing the Stone.

Oh, he’s very sexy, she remembers thinking of him. But she didn’t let that intimidate her. He is quite sure what he wants. It is quite focused and precise. So you kinda go, uh huh, uh huh, okay. But then when you saw the work: I need to be a full partner. And he understood and respected that.

After that, the two went through a lot.

From the muddy mountain roads in Mexico to the oppressive heat of the desert in Africa, shooting their first two films was quite an adventure. The War of the Roses also had its challenges, with 90% of the film taking place in a house.

Turner said that she and Douglas recently laughed about the films’ famous final scene, in which their warring characters are precariously stuck on a giant chandelier. The actors had to sit in the chandelier for hours and hours over the course of two weeks to get all the shots.

It was very painful, said Turner. Continuity loved it because all you had to do was lay down on the blues line, you know? The arms, you just lined up the bruises, and then you were in the right position … It was a real test of a lot of things.

Turner also continues to challenge himself with new experiences, developing a cabaret show for a woman, Finding My Voice, which has received rave reviews and has been sold several times in New York, London and other cities. between 2017 and 2020.

I’m singing now, baby! Turner said in his characteristic smoky voice. This is one more thing that I haven’t done yet, so why not?

Turner is currently filming an independent musical romance called The Swearing Jar in Canada.

As for his time on the Kominsky Method, Turner said it was a no-brainer.

All I had to do was really fit into this, she said. It was already working … And Michael is my friend. You know, it was just, Whoa, it’s you.