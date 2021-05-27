Thank the Director of Friends Meetings for this revelation from Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer

Warning: spoilers for the Friends reunion to come.

After 14 months in our sections, it’s a bit poetic that the world can’t wait to see six people sit on a sofa and talk to each other. Then again, this is the highly anticipated HBO Max Friends meeting, which reconvenes the OG cast members Jennifer aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew perry, and David Schwimmer on this iconic burnt orange sofa to discuss their long-running streak.

But just as Ross and Rachel struggled to find the perfect timing for their relationship, work on the Friends special came to a screeching halt shortly after its announcement in February 2020, due to the pandemic. At least one person was grateful for the pivot, however: the Friends meeting director and executive producer Ben winston, who juggled two other high level concerts at the time. Yeah, I guess I felt the pressure, said Winston Vanity Fair on the phone, explaining the hectic schedule that allowed him to produce The late show while casually directing a Pandemic-era Grammys (his first, by the way).

Courtesy of HBO Max Terence patrick

It was on the set of another special varietyKacey Musgraves Christmas Showthat Winston got the call to lead a Friends meeting. I remember being surrounded by fake snow, baubles and Christmas trees and getting a call for Friends, he said. And (Warner Bros., president of alternative, unscripted television Mike Darnell) would call me and say: Listen, would you ever be interested in coming up with ideas for a Friends 25th anniversary? I mean, were now on the 27th birthday, so that’s how long the whole process took.

A month later, Winston met the show’s co-creators and producers. Marta Kauffman, David Crane, and Kevin bright to pitch ideas for what would become the HBO Max special. Then his team had to convince the actors who have long vowed never to make a Friends rebirth to reunite. Winston sold them the idea of ​​reuniting for a special that mixes documentary, variety, cats (and) the overall nature of the show.

At the end of January 2020, the six original stars had registered. Then, of course, came COVID-19. In the meantime, the cast and crew crouched down until it was safe to proceed to the special. There was no rush, Winston said. We all felt the Friends the reunion was only going to take place once. And so we never wanted to make a Friends reunion on Zoom; (it) wouldn’t really be a reunion.

Between pull the double duty on The late show and the Grammys telecast, Winston somehow found the time to rewatch every episode (yes, the 236) of Friendss 10 seasons. He also spent his days reading books written on the series and consuming old interviews. It’s amazing when you watch a show that was written and performed in 1994, that it stands the test of time and is as bright, funny and intelligent today as it was then, Winston said. And that’s absolute testimony to them, that my nine year old niece knows every word of a show that was done 27 years ago, the same way a kid in Ghana credits her with saving her life. It really made me leave, Oh, this show is even better than I thought.

By April 2021, Winston et co. had worked out how to stage the meeting, with the live studio audience and moderator James corden (the first choice of the cast, according to Winston). The atmosphere was moving as each member of the cast finally returned to Studio 24, Friendsoriginal house. There was no one who hadn’t seen the others [since then]. But the fact that the six of them have only been in a room together once in the past 17 years really created the anticipation and excitement, I felt, about filming. that moment when they were all back together, he said.