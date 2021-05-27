Substitute teacher from Minnesota competing in “Jeopardy!” Champions tournament





Jeopardy !, YouTube the Peril! The Tournament of Champions begins Thursday with a Minnesotan competing for the top prize. Sam Kavanaugh, originally from Carlton, Minnesota, on Peril! in 2019, in which he won five games and $ 156,202. Kavanaugh, who graduated from Carleton College in 2013 and is now a Minneapolis-based substitute teacher, returned to the popular game show scene for the annual tournament which began with 15 previous winners competing for the grand prize of $ 250,000. According to Pine Knot News, the COVID-19 pandemic left Kavanaugh unemployed, so he went into “Olympic mode” to train for his return to Peril! And so far, it has paid off. The Tournament of Champions quarter-finals began on May 17, with Kavanaugh first appearing in an episode airing on May 21. In the match, Kavanaugh was in second and it all happened at Final Jeopardy, where he took a $ 341 lead, earning $ 22,801, to secure his place in the semifinals, according to the show’s website. In his semi-final match, Kavanaugh ran away with the early lead and stayed in the lead, winning $ 28,600, sending him to the final of the Tournament of Champions. When asked what it was, Kavanaugh said it was “surreal” but noted that it was not over yet, according to a Peril! interview. The two-day finals of the tournament will air at 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday on NBC. He will face Veronica Vichit-Vadakan, a librarian from Portland, Oregon, and Jennifer Quail, a wine tasting consultant from Dowagiac, Michigan. Another Minnesotan, Nibir Sarma, was also competing in the Tournament of Champions this year. The Eden Prairie native who is a junior at the University of Minnesota took second place in the quarterfinal game, winning $ 12,199. He earned enough money to earn him a place in the semi-finals as a wildcard, but came in third place in Wednesday’s episode with $ 201. Sarma appeared on Peril! last year, winning $ 100,000 and being named the 2020 College Champion. Buzzy Cohen, winner of nine matches and former champion of the Tournament of Champions, is the guest host of this year’s tournament. Since the death of legendary host Alex Trebek in November, a variety of people, from athletes and journalists to past winners, have taken turns welcoming Peril!.

