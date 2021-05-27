Roku acquires rights to Saban Films’ first pay-TV window to select titles





Roku, in its latest offer to bring more exclusive content to The Roku Channel, struck a deal with Saban Films giving the streaming platform paid-window streaming rights to a select batch of films from the current list of the film purchasing and distribution company. This is the first paid license agreement for Roku, making the Roku Channel the exclusive North American streaming site for select Saban films approximately three months after their theatrical premiere. Roku has an exclusive 24-month release window on movies. The deal covers less than a dozen titles from Saban Films, making up about a third of the company’s 2021 film roster. Saban’s first film to premiere on The Roku Channel will be the crime drama “Echo Boomers” (pictured above), with Michael Shannon and Patrick Schwarzenegger, coming to the free ad-supported platform on June 15. Future films under the deal include “Happily” starring Joel McHale and Kerry Bishé; “Percy vs Goliath” (US only) with Christopher Walken, Christina Ricci and Zach Braff; and “Under the Stadium Lights” with Laurence Fishburne and Milo Gibson. “These are newer, higher caliber movies,” said Rob Holmes, vice president of programming at Roku. “We continue to look for ways to improve our content offering, with more choice and more remarkable offerings… We are always proactively looking for pieces of the puzzle that we can add.” Roku “takes a balanced approach” to content acquisition, Holmes said – admitting that the company isn’t looking for “the brightest, the brightest, and the most expensive things.” Content owners who don’t have their own streaming sites find it “increasingly compelling to license their content on The Roku Channel,” added Holmes. “They find it a great way to participate in the benefits of streaming.” Saban Films President Bill Bromiley said in a statement, “Streaming has become an incredible way to experience the magic of cinema from the comfort of your own home, and we are delighted to bring an extraordinary range of entertainment to The Roku Channel and on America’s No. 1 Television. streaming platform. “ Saban Films’ senior vice president of distribution, sales and marketing, Jonathan Saba, negotiated the deal with Roku. In the first quarter of 2021, The Roku Channel reached American homes of around 70 million people, more than double year-over-year. Roku opportunistically sucked in content to fuel the growth of the Roku Channel. On May 20, Roku launched the first batch of Roku Originals – a collection of 30 shows originally produced for the now defunct startup Quibi. Roku paid significantly less than $ 100 million for Quibi’s assets, including the rights to more than 75 shows, some of which never premiered. In March, bought the company that produces “This Old House” for $ 98 million, a deal that included a library of more than 1,500 episodes. The Roku Channel, available in the US, Canada, and UK, features licensed content from over 175 partners. The US lineup includes over 40,000 free movies and TV shows and over 190 free live linear channels. Saban Films, based in Los Angeles, was created by Haim Saban, Chairman and CEO of Saban Capital Group.







