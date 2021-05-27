Texas Roadhouse offers a diverse concert lineup for State Fair





LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) With performances ranging from rock, indie, country,

Christian and R&B, the Kentucky State Fair announced diverse lineup for Texas

Roadhouse Concert Series. All performances take place adjacent to the Kentucky Pavilion and Kingdom. Concerts are included with fair entry. We were delighted to welcome everyone to the Kentucky State Fair and Texas Roadhouse Concert Series in August. We have a great lineup with old friends like the Oak Ridge Boys and emerging artists like Jameson Rodgers and White Reaper. Additionally, we have seven artists from Kentucky which shows the incredible talent we have here in the Commonwealth. This year’s concert series will offer something for everyone and will be the perfect celebration after a year without many of our traditional concerts and events, said David S. Beck, President and CEO of Kentucky Venues. Held August 19-29 during the Kentucky State Fair, the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series features a wide range of musical artists with a different concert each night. All concerts are free with a paid entry. The lineup for this year’s Kentucky State Fair concert series offers something for everyone, “said Texas Roadhouse spokesperson Travis Doster.” We look forward to being a part of this event that brings together people to create memories and fun like we do in our restaurants. The Texas Roadhouse Concert Series lineup is:

Thursday August 19 Josh Turner with special guest Alex Miller

Friday August 20 Ginuwine with the special guest Color Me Badd

Saturday August 21 Colt Ford with special guest Elvie Shane

Sunday August 22 The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T. Graham Brown

Monday 23 August Zach Williams with special guest CAIN

Tuesday August 24 Happy Together Tour 2021

Wednesday August 25 POD with special guest All Good Things

Thursday August 26 Jackyl with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters

Friday August 27 White Reaper with special guest The Tommys

Saturday August 28 Jameson Rodgers with special guests Exile and JD Shelburne

Sunday August 29 Cory Asbury with special guests We the Kingdom and Jordan Smith

