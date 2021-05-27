Aly: Rahul Vaidya’s new song revisits Bigg Boss 14 with Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rakhi Sawant in the trailer

Rahul Vaidya released the music video for the song Aly on Thursday May 27th. The song was written by vocalist Rakhi Sawant and Aly Goni’s Bigg Boss 14 co-contestants. He composed the music. Rahul dedicated the track to the love story of Aly and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin.

The video begins with Rahul sitting solo in an empty studio, guitar in hand and singing the song. The video features many memorable moments from the four contestants of Bigg Boss 14. After the song ended, Rahul revealed the story behind the track. He said the song was composed when Rahul and Aly were punished in an episode of the reality show. While in prison, Aly couldn’t help but look at Jasmin. At the time, Rakhi said: “Teri aankein mujh hai judi, meri aankein tujh se hai mili.” The lines inspired Rahul to compose the song.

Bigg Boss viewers would recall that the singer first performed the song in the Bigg Boss house on the occasion of Valentine’s Day. Rahul was seen singing the song as Jasmine and Aly waltzed to the number.

Aly took her stories to Instagram and reacted to the song. He said, “I have tears in my eyes watching the song (heart) It’s beautiful.” He then hosted an Instagram live with Rahul and talked about the song.

Rahul is currently in South Africa, filming for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The singer competes with the other contestants of Bigg Boss 14, Abhinav Shukla and Nikki Tamboli, as well as Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, among others to win the title Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The show is directed. by Rohit Shetty who is back to host it again.