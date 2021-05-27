Lady Gaga sings ‘Smelly Cat’ on ‘Friends: The Reunion’





“Smelly Cat” is without a doubt one of the most iconic musical moments from the modern classic sitcom “Friends” and now, thanks to the HBO Max reunion special, the song has been updated for a whole new generation of fans. It wasn’t quite a remix, but Lady Gaga added her signature belt to the closest thing to a hit that Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) has ever had. Kudrow first performed “Smelly Cat” on the second season of “Friends”, in an episode called “The One With the Baby on the Bus”. The actor has sat on the recreated cafe set to play the tune almost 26 years since that first performance on “Friends: The Reunion.” She noted that she would have to “be Phoebe for this” and sang the first verse on her own. But, a simple trip down memory lane got a boost in star power when Gaga walked into Central Perk, guitar in hand, and joined Kudrow in performing the song. “I love ‘Smelly Cat’, it’s one of my favorite songs,” said Gaga. In the middle of the song, Kudrow told Gaga, “It wasn’t bad.” The singer also winked at her character of Ally in “A Star Is Born” by pulling her finger to her nose. They were also joined by a gospel choir to complete the number. After the performance, still in the character of Phoebe, Kudrow mumbled, “I always think it’s better when it’s just me. Gaga agreed, to which Kudrow laughed and replied, “You heard it!” Gaga also took a moment to thank Kudrow for “being the most different person to all of us on ‘Friends’, or the one who was really herself.” “Smelly Cat” was a running gag on “Friends” and was featured as later episode storylines as Phoebe recording a professional version of the song and Phoebe’s ex-vocal partner (EG Daily) selling it as a jingle for cat litter. The song was written by “Friends” writers Adam Chase and Betsy Borns, as well as Kudrow and musician Chrissie Hynde. Hynde appeared in the first episode of “Smelly Cat” as Stephanie, a professional musician who is hired to sing at Central Perk and ends up sitting on the orange sofa and duet with Phoebe, much like Kudrow and Gaga. took the number from “Friends: The Reunion.” “Smelly Cat” was also performed by Kudrow with Taylor Swift in 2015 when the super fan brought Kudrow on stage at a concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles to sing. In the middle of the song, Kudrow told Swift, “I’m sorry. It was good, but you really have to feel the lyrics. Besides Gaga’s appearance, BTS honors the series with a brief video message. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook appear: “My mom bought me the DVDs for the whole series when I was in elementary school. “Friends” really played a big role in teaching me English and the show really taught me things about life and true friendship, ”says RM. The other members shout, “We like ‘friends’.” “Friends: The Reunion” airs on HBO Max.







