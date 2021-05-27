Friends: Reunion on ZEE5 records more than a million views in less than seven hours





The long retarded Friends : Reunion was finally put online today on ZEE5.

: Reunion was finally put online today on ZEE5. The platform has already seen an overwhelming response from the public. Friends: Reunion, the long-awaited show in the world, went live on the OTT ZEE5 platform today at 12:32 pm and who would have thought it would! The show has already surpassed one million views in less than seven hours. Receiving a roaring and damning response, Amit Goenka – President, Digital Businesses & Platforms, ZEE, “At ZEE we are extremely thrilled to see the roaring response that ‘Friends: The Reunion’ has received on ZEE5, amassing 1mn + of views and counting from across the country. We are extremely proud to have played a role in understanding and serving the show’s cult-loyal audience, delivering it seamlessly to millions of screens. Consumer enjoyment and seamless user experience are integral to our approach across all platforms and this step restores our commitment to our viewers and partners. As the youngest OTT platform in the country, ZEE5 will continue to win hearts, not only in India, but around the world. We remain committed to delivering compelling content that meets the unique tastes and preferences of consumers and enhances value for our partners. We will continue to expand our offerings with a bespoke catalog of premium and original content for audiences in India and around the world. ” #FriendsReunion was also all the rage on Twitter today and brands of all kinds were catching on at the time. FRIENDS: THE REUNION features a variety of special appearances including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles , Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon and Malala Yousafzai. Ben Winston directed the special and executive production with ‘Friends

‘ executive producers Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane. The special is from Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, Fulwell 73 Productions and Bright / Kauffman / Crane Productions. Jennifer aniston , Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer produced the special. Emma Conway, James Longman and Stacey Thomas-Muir co-produced.









