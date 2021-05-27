Howard University renames College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman





Howard University will name its recently re-established College of Fine Arts after actor and alumnus Chadwick Boseman, university officials said on Wednesday. Prior to his death last year, Mr Boseman had expressed support for the reestablishment of the College of Fine Arts, Wayne AI Frederick, President of Howard University, said in a press release. Chadwick’s love for Howard University was genuine, and while he didn’t live to see these plans come to fruition, I have the honor to ensure that his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation, said Frederick. He added that Robert A. Iger, executive chairman of The Walt Disney Companys, would lead fundraising efforts for a new facility. Mr. Frederick said Mr. Iger had volunteered to lead the fundraising effort to build a state-of-the-art facility and endowment for the college.

Howard, founded in 1867 and one of the nation’s leading historically black colleges and universities, announced this month that actress and former Phylicia Rashad would serve as the dean of the college. Relentless in his pursuit of excellence, Chadwick was possessed with a passion for inquiry and a determination to tell stories through acting, writing and directing that revealed beauty and complexity. of our human spirit, Ms. Rashad said in the school statement. Plans to re-establish the Howards College of Fine Arts were announced in early 2018, the same year Mr Boseman served as a lecturer. The new facility will also house the Cathy Hughes School of Communications and the university’s television and radio stations. Howard merged the College of Fine Arts with the College of Arts and Sciences in the late 1990s, after financial problems led to staff cuts. Students protested the consolidation in 1997 and Mr. Boseman helped lead the protest, the school said. After graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing in 2000, Mr. Boseman remained involved in conversations about the school. He died of colon cancer last August at age 43 and was nominated for an Oscar this year for his performance in My Raineys Black Bottom. Mr Iger said in a statement that the college named in Mr Bosemans’ honor will offer future generations of artists the opportunity to follow in his footsteps.

Stephen Moore, 31, who graduated from Howard with a degree in music history in 2013, said in an interview that the decision to rename the college couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. He said the change could encourage students to be as tall, if not taller, than Mr. Boseman and Ms. Rashad. I think this will serve as a catalyst not only for current students but for future students as well, to go beyond what we think is our best, Mr. Moore said. Coming back to what Mr. Boseman has done in his career, he has definitely embodied our motto: excellence in truth and service. But other recent changes at the university have not been well received. Last fall, the university’s board of trustees approved a decision to do away with the classics department, the only such department at a historic black university. The decision sparked anger and protests, leading to an online petition with more than 5,000 signatures supporting the rescue of the department. Students also created awareness online, demonstrating with the hashtag #SaveHUClassics on their social media accounts.

