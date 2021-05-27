A Quiet Place Part II Chills, chills and adds too many frills

The first one A quiet place filmed 2018 box office success and unexpected awards season contender Emily blunts character, determined mom Evelyn, digging a shotgun and preparing for a probable fight to the death against the aliens that have invaded Earth. It was a nervously abrupt way to end the movie, although of course, it was ultimately more of a setup than a style.

The inevitable result, A Quiet Place, Part II (in theaters May 28), picks up very soon after these events, with Evelyn and her three surviving children, baby Abbott and teenage Regan (Millicent Simmonds) and Marcus (Noah Skirt) leaving their devastated farm and seeking new security. There’s also a weird flashback to when the sound-sensitive aliens first arrived on Earth, an invigorating play that allows both director and writer John krasinski to appear in the film even though her character, Evelyn’s husband Lee, is dead in the present tense.

This disturbing prologue is the best in the movie, skillfully balancing cosmic fear with monster action. Krasinksi is good at these kinetic sequences, the open chill in particular palpably placing us in a moment when all hell has broken loose. There are other bursts of that confident verve elsewhere in the movie, but none are as tight, crisp, and scary as this. Which makes for a lopsided film, with returns always dwindling towards another sudden ending.

A sequel has to, I guess, expand on the world the first movie introduced us to, and so Krasinski and his company are dutifully committed to exploring the terrain of a ravaged upstate New York / Connecticut. by monsters from outer space. The problem is, A quiet placeThe whole deal doesn’t quite stand up to scrutiny. We see hardened baddies suddenly forgetting that they can’t make much noise, lest the aliens detect them and kill them. A community of survivors is incredibly small and indifferent considering how easily their Eden is reached. Post-apocalyptic narratives have become so common in the culture that a new narrative has to be carefully considered to be convincing.

A Quiet Place, Part II instead, we have too much time to wonder why this particular end of the world event was so, well, the end of the world. Someone in the military or the government or something like that would have surely come to the same somewhat accidental conclusion that Regan made in the first movie: that a particular sound frequency really bothers the gigantic ears / brains of the aliens. With that figured out, a solution to the alien plague probably wouldn’t be far off. The Abbotts did not need to seek new shelter; a few more weeks of staying put, and they would probably be fine.

These doubts about the movie mythology persist as the story breaks down into three sons, the Abbott family separated by various boring circumstances, truly a boring and mind-boggling choice as a newcomer to their small unit, a neighbor called Emmett (Cillian murphy, in fine grizzle), arrives to help them. There’s nothing here that matches the thrilling tension of the grain elevator sequence from the first film, though Krasinski tries to raise the ante by interspersing three simultaneous suspense scenes, keeping the family tied even though they are physically. separated. It’s a smart idea, but one part of the braid is much smaller than the other two.

There is an air of pretension hovering around these technical flourishes. Krasinski treats this sequel as a grand, long-awaited episode in a treasured saga, rather than a nimble little follow-up to a surprise blockbuster. The seriousness of the films takes away what should be a crazy, squeaky thing, shaking us with all its agonizing silence. We should have more fun looking through our fingers.

The cast, at least, responds well to Krasinskis’ challenge. Blunt, who won a SAG Award for her performance in the first film, once again asserts herself as a skillful physical artist. She is among other talents an action star who still seems like a normal person, a refreshing, low-key sort of lead in the age of sneaky superheroes. Skirt and Simmonds match Blunts’ engagement, although the character of Simmondss is poorly served in the film.

Maybe this is meant to be just typical teenage misconduct, but Regan makes a terrible decision in the movie that puts her whole family and others at risk. Frustratingly, I think they were supposed to root him in this blunder. In a world where the slightest sound can bring down a bloodthirsty alien on you and your loved ones, you can do whatever you decide not to be the most useful wisdom imparted. Regans’ actions have catastrophic consequences for many people, but A quiet place II don’t care much about them. They are not family, after all.

