Real Milli Vanilli frontman John Davis dead at 66ExBulletin





toggle legend Nico Schimmelpfennig / Getty Images

Nico Schimmelpfennig / Getty Images One of the real singers behind the fake pop number Milli Vanilli has passed away. South Carolina-born singer John Davis was 66 and died of COVID-19 on Monday. His death was ad on Facebook by her daughter, Jasmin Davis. His greatest success came as an invisible voice for Germany-based R & B-pop duo Milli Vanilli, whose putative singers were Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan. The group was the brainchild of producer Frank Farian, who had already achieved great success in the 1970s and 1980s with another group, Boney M, whose disco hits were selling. 80 million albums around the world. Milli Vanilli won the Grammy for Best New Artist in 1990 after the US release of their debut album, Girl, you know it’s true who in truth presented Davis as one of the leaders. The song “Girl You Know It’s True” went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and was on the map for 78 weeks. (The song itself was coverage from a little-known single from a Baltimore-based band called Numarx.) Davis was brought in after another US-born singer, Charles Shaw, was sacked. Farian suspected Shaw was leaking the truth. For the American version of the single and the album, it’s Davis you hear doing a sweet rap. According to Farian, Davis arrived in Germany in the late 1970s and worked as a studio singer and bassist. He released two albums under his own name: Joker, issued in 1980, and I love you forever, recorded with Farian, in 1990. Milli Vanilli was stripped of her Grammy after Farian, Pilatus, and Morvan admitted to the hoax in 1990. Youtube



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos