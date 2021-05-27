Pianist Fabio Banegas teams up with actor George Takei to





LOS ANGELES, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Naxos of America announces that Los Angeles-based Argentine pianist Fabio Banegas is releasing his new album, Bottiroli Piano Works (Complete), Vol. 2 Nocturnes, on Grand Piano, the specialized piano label distributed by Naxos. The album includes narrations from respected actor, author and activist Mr. George Takei, best known for creating the role of Star Treks Hikaru Sulu. The latest version of Fabio Banegas shows not only his well regarded abilities as a pianist, but also his sensitive and thoughtful curative sensibilities. This volume is the continuation of Vol. 1s Waltzes presents all world premieres and continues Banegas’s passion for celebrating the rich and colorful work of his late mentor, Jos Antonio Bottiroli (19201990). And like Bottiroli, Banegas is also originally from Rosario, Argentina, and both have been recognized for their contributions to Rosarios culture. Banegas is on a mission to showcase the hidden gems ” in the world of composition. In 2011, Banegas archived Bottirolis’s works, giving him the sole authority to curate and establish the legacy of his compositions. This episode features Banegas’s interpretations of Bottirolis’ sparkling nocturnes. The composer had a deep fascination with the night sky and outer space, and these selections paint beautiful vespertinal scenes. Selections like Nocturne in G major, B59 recall the best of Debussy; while the six album pages feature impressionistic ideas similar to Satie’s. Waltz elegantly in pentatonic is the first page specially dedicated to Banegas by Bottiroli. (To Fabio, surely his best performer.) The record ends with Five Piano Replies: selections that display the lyrical prowess of Bottirolis. George Takei, a collaborator of choice, enters, lending his iconic stamp to a sincere, wise and resonant narration. His legendary connection to Star Trek, a beloved franchise that intelligently promotes exploration, peace, and awe of the universe, makes him a fitting ambassador for these heavenly-inspired works. Takeis, his excellent acting skills as a narrator should come as no surprise: with his expansive stage and voiceover work, as well as his personal love for poetry, he has more than gravity to deliver the words of Bottirolis. (Incidentally, Banegas and Takei met in line for an architectural tour in Chicago and became good friends, which came full circle for this project as a celebration of the cherished people in Banegas’s life.) Classical pianist, musician and publisher, FABIO BANEGAS (fabiobanegas.com), has performed in recitals and as a soloist in the United States, Europe and his native Argentina. He studied at the National University of Rosario (UNR) where he obtained two degrees: Piano Performance and the National Professor of Music. He is the recipient of numerous awards, including from Argentina, the Friends of the Arts of Rosario Award and the Mozarteum Santa Fe Music Award, and from the United States, the Redfield Award from the Orange County Philharmonic Society and the Phi Beta Delta Internationalist . Price. Purchase / stream the album using the link below: https://grandpiano.lnk.to/GP871EL

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos