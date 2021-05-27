New film starring the local actor airs on Netflix

A 23-year-old from North Westchester appears to have a star following him.

Actor Miguel Angel Garcia, who grew up in Ossining and graduated from USC last week, not only has a new Netflix movie premiere with Dennis Quaid on Thursday, May 27, he’s also currently working on an ABC pilot. and has an independent film on the horizon.

The Netflix movie, “Blue Miracle,” was the perfect fit for the young actor who said he sent letters and emails to the producer until he got the part.

Miguel Angel Garcia placeholder image Miguel Angel Garcia placeholder image

The film, based on a true story, tells the story of how a tutor and his children from a cash-strapped orphanage team up with a stranded boat captain for a chance to win a lucrative fishing competition.

Garcia says he plays a homeless street kid who thinks he doesn’t need help but ends up joining the group on their adventure to win the competition.

“I grew up watching Dennis Quaid on TV and there I played alongside him,” he has said since filming the new pilot he’s working on. “He was so sweet and funny and very helpful. It was surreal.”

Garcia says he knew he wanted to be an actor since he was 11 or 12 and went to his parents to ask for help in becoming one.

“My parents were always very supportive and went out of their way to help me,” he laughs. “My mom drove me to and from auditions or from the train. It was tough in the early days.”

It’s still tough, he said after years of refusal until that golden day last year when he was booked for the film.

From that moment, things changed for the young actor who still follows his high school drama teacher in Ossining and his city buddies.

“My phone continues to work with text messages,” he says. “Everyone is thrilled to see the movie.”

Garcia, who of course saw the movie, said he would probably be too busy to watch it tonight. But he knows his parents and friends will be listening.

“I expect to hear them all,” he said. “It will be crazy.”

In his new project for the ABC series “Promise Land” which tells the story of an ultra-rich Latino family, Garcia plays one of the sons still struggling and drugged for having too much money and everything has been handed over to him. .

This is the exact opposite of his real life and the role of his first film.

After the series ended, Garcia returned to Los Angeles to work on the independent film.

And although playing is first love, his real desire is to let kids in Westchester and across the country know that they can do what they care about with a lot of hard work.

Garcia said that growing up there was no actor in Westchester or anyone nearby who enjoyed acting other than those at Ossining High where he graduated in 2016.

“I want to be an inspiration to empower children to make their dreams come true and to tell stories through films that help and inspire people,” he said.

He also wants to thank his parents who, according to him, have done everything for him.

Click here to sign up for free daily emails and Daily Voice news alerts.