Popular director and actor Jim Weaver hired as WBTT education director





Actor and director Jim Weaver, who has directed some of Westcoast Black Theater Troupes’ most popular and beloved productions, joins the staff as the new Director of Education and Artistic Associate. Weaver, who was first seen by Sarasota audiences in productions at the Florida Studio Theater, will oversee adult and youth programs, such as the WBTT Voices Community Forum, Jazzlinks School Outreach Programs, and Rhythm & Tales. and the intensive Stage of Discovery summer musical theater program. It will also help expand the program and develop new workshop opportunities. Ticket Information Bulletin:Sign up to receive the latest news on things to do, restaurants and more every Friday New WBTT season:Westcoast Black theater troupe goes normal for new season He will also continue to direct productions and direct readings after joining the staff on August 1. In recent seasons, Weaver has directed WBTT productions of Caroline, or Change, Raisin, In the Heights, Fences and Purlie. In addition to his career as a performer and director, Weaver was most recently Principal and Professor of Theater Studies at Kent State University at Stark, where he introduced courses that encouraged the inclusion of all members of the student body of scenic arts. WBTT is on the move, growing by leaps and bounds, with plans for an even better future, he said in a statement. Education in the performing arts and accessibility to training is an integral part of this plan and I am delighted to be a part of these efforts with WBTT. Weaver, who grew up in New York City, has appeared on Broadway in Dont Call Back, Marie Christine and Ragtime as well as in numerous off-Broadway, regional and international productions. Artistic director and founder Nate Jacobs said the theater has spent years discussing how we could develop and strengthen our educational programs. Not only does Jims’ vast experience in education, achievement and performance make him the ideal candidate for such a job, but he is already a valued member of the extended WBTT family. Jay Handelman, editor and theater critic, has been editor and writer for the Sarasota Herald-Tribune since 1984. Learn more about his stories of art and entertainment. And please support local journalism by subscribing to the Herald-Tribune.

