Eternals Explained: Everything You Need To Know After The Marvel Movie Trailer

theMarvel Cinematic Universemakes a strong comeback in the second half of 2021 withBlack Widow,Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings,Spider-Man: No Coming Homeand – drum roll, please –Eternal. The debut of this alien superteam film has been postponed for a year due to the pandemic, but thefirst Eternals trailer landed on May 24 and revealed that they have been secretly living on Earth for a very long time.

The film is directed by Chlo zhao, who just won two Oscars for his film Nomadland, and is written by cousins Matthew and Ryan Firpo. Eternals is slated for release on November 5.

Who exactly are Marvel’s Eternals?

They are the next overpowered group to join the MCU. Marvel Studios has assembled an incredible cast – including Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington and super buffWolverine cosplayer Kumail Nanjiani – to complete the team.

the official synopsisdescribes the Eternals as “ancient aliens who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years.”

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them to come out of the shadows to unite against humanity’s oldest enemy, the Deviants, ”we read.

After the trailer dropped, fans wondered how the Eternals could stay in hiding through the various disasters that befell MCU Earth, spawning some delicious memes on social networks.

The film’s first poster also appeared on May 24 and has some serious sci-fi vibes.

Who is playing these brand new Marvel heroes?

Character descriptions are from Marvel official synopsis – Poor Dane Whitman is apparently too boring for any hype. However, he becomes the Black Knight sword-wielding hero in the comics, so maybe the company is keeping it quiet.

The film will reunite Harington and Madden, who played Jon Snow and Robb Stark in Game of thrones.

“It never crossed my mind to be in a Marvel movie. I guess I thought this boat had sailed, and it was an absolute shock, ”said Salma Hayek in a May 2021 interview with Variety. She also told the publication that she was one of the first to be selected for the film.

Gemma Chan has previously been seen in the MCU asCaptain marvel‘s Minn-Erva, but Sersi is a separate character. She said working on Eternals was a very different experience than Captain Marvel, which employed more studio work and blue screen. Eternals was filmed in the Canary Islands and England so it uses real environments and mostly natural light as previously reported by IDMbrief.

In December 2019, Nanjiani revealed the fruits of his training – and the intense diet required to maintain it – to play swordsman Kingo in some super buff Instagram shots. (He is famousused this new physics pretend to be Wolverine (replaces Hugh Jackman) and other iconic movie characters for a March 2020 Men’s Health Photoshoot.)

“I couldn’t have done this if I hadn’t had a full year with the best trainers and nutritionists paid by the world’s biggest studio,” he wrote in his original caption on Instagram. “I’m happy to look like this, but I also understand why I’ve never done it before. It wouldn’t have been possible without these resources and time.”

Eternals will deliver two big firsts for the MCU: Brian Tyree Henry, of Godzilla vs. Kong, plays Phastos – the MCU’s first openly gay superhero. And Lauren Ridloff, who you may know as Connie The walking dead, will be the MCUs first deaf superhero. His character, Makkari, is a man in the comics.

But what is an Eternal, you ask? You have already met one:Thanos. The great purple mass murderer was at the center of Avengers: Infinity War and faced a whole bunch of heroes inEnd of Game. His temporary success in ending overpopulation by wiping out half the galaxy is apparently the reason the Eternals have come together in the MCU.

As Captain marvel and guardians of the galaxy, this film focuses on the cosmic comic characters of Marvel.

What is the story of the Eternals in Marvel Comics?

Thanos may be the only Eternal we’ve seen onscreen, but Eternals has a comic book history dating back to 1976. They were imagined by Jack kirby, co-creator of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, after creating the very similar New gods for DC six years earlier.

In the comics, they are an evolutionary offshoot of humanity living on Earth who have greater powers and a longer lifespan. The Celestials, a group of space gods, created them to defend the Earth. the current series, by writer Kieron Gillen and artist Esad Ribi, debuted in January 2021.

We have already seen some celestials in the guardians of the galaxy films – notably the Knowhere space station (actually the severed head of a Celestial) and Peter Quill’s father, Ego, (who took on human form) in the second Guardians film.