Kevin Guthrie: Neilston actor launches offer of freedom after being jailed for sex attack

NEILSTON actor Kevin Guthrie will appeal his conviction for sexual assault on a vulnerable woman.

The Sunshine on Leith star was jailed earlier this month after being convicted of taking advantage of her 29-year-old victim.

Guthrie, a former student at St Luke’s High, in Barrhead, launched a freedom offer after asking his legal team to challenge both his conviction and his three-year sentence.

Court officials confirmed that an “indication of intention to appeal” was filed last week and that a hearing will take place at a later date.

Guthrie, 33, has not applied for bail pending his appeal and remains in custody.

Glasgow Sheriff Court has learned that the attack took place at the apartment of actor Scott Reid, who played Methadone Mick in BBC TV’s hit comedy Still Game, between September 30 and October 1, 2017.

Guthrie insisted he only ‘helped’ the woman that night – but his DNA was found on his underwear.

While delivering his sentence, Sheriff Tom Hughes told him, “You had training and you worked really hard to play a role in acclaimed films.

“The court must show that women can be protected from domestic sex offenses.”

Guthrie had denied a charge of sexual assault during a four-day trial.

The woman was scheduled to meet Guthrie and Mr. Reid at a bar on the night of September 30.

However, Mr. Reid received a call from a taxi driver to pick her up as she appeared ill.

He and Guthrie helped the woman into Glasgow’s Kelvindale neighborhood apartment and put her on a bed.

Mr Reid called NHS 24, leaving Guthrie in the room “to make sure she was okay”.

But the woman recalled that when Mr. Reid was not in the bedroom, the bed covers had been moved.

She told the court: “I remember my top being lifted and my bra held up.”

The lawsuit heard that the woman had been groped by Guthrie before he performed a sexual act on her.

She added: “There were times when Scott would come back into the room and pull the covers over me and pull my top down.”

Guthrie, who also starred in Sunset Song, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Legend of Barney Thomson and Netflix series The English Game, committed two more sex acts and kissed her on the mouth, the court heard.

Guthrie denied the accusations, agreeing with his QC Gordon Jackson that it was more of a “panic” because of the woman’s condition.

However, her DNA was found inside the woman’s underpants.

Mr. Findlay asked Guthrie to explain why.

He said: “I cannot for the life of myself explain in a rational sense how it happened.”

In addition to his jail term, Guthrie was entered on the sex offender registry for an indefinite period.

He was told that he had committed the crime when he was “in a position of trust”.