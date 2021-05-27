SuperDraft named official Daily Fantasy partner of the BIG3 league





SuperDraft, the fantastic daily partner of Caesars Entertainment, was named the first official partner of Daily Fantasy of the BIG3 league, the three-on-three basketball game. Under the terms of the agreement, SuperDraft will become the main sponsor of the 2021 BIG3 project, which will be renamed 2021 BIG3 SuperDraft. The season kicks off on July 10, 2021 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas, with 10 weeks of action-packed games. The partnership gives BIG3 the ability to offer daily fantasy contests for each game that features SuperDraft’s multiplier mode, as well as free bets in its free sports betting app. Daily fantasy strategy segments will be incorporated into each game broadcast and the multiplier mode will be featured on each player’s stat lines. SuperDraft will also provide Fantasy 101 educational broadcast segments as well as arena activations. For fans sitting on the pitch, unique games will be available, while BIG3 players and coaches will also become brand ambassadors for SuperDraft on linear and digital media. “It was one of our long term goals to bring some fantastic drafts into BIG3. As a dynamic and fast paced league, always seeking to innovate in the fan experience, introducing SuperDraft was a no-brainer, ”said the BIG3 co-founders, Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz. Chris Hannan, CEO of BIG3, added: “SuperDraft could not be more suited to the BIG3 family. They add an extra edge to the daily fantasy game and our league recognizes that special “it” factor. The wide variety of games and technological features set SuperDraft apart and its entrepreneurial spirit makes it a perfect partner with our league. “ Steve Wang |, Founder and CEO of SuperDraft, Inc., said, “The BIG3 is the perfect partner for our first sports league sponsorship and will continue to drive our growth through the summer months. We also wanted a partner who would allow us to be ourselves and be actively involved in how we plan to engage and reward BIG3 fans for their fandom. “Whether BIG3 fans want to be part of the action by playing our fantasy sports app or making choices with our free bookie, we are delighted to incorporate our gaming experiences into the live broadcast and provide a serious entertainment value to all their fans. “







