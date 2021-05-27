Zack Snyder reveals his Batman backup actor if Ben Affleck is dead





Zack Snyder reveals his backup choice to play Batman in the DC Extended Universe, if Ben Affleck had passed Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

Zack Snyder revealed his backup choice to play Batman in the DC Extended Universe, if Ben Affleck passed on the role in 2016 Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. “Matthias Schoenaerts,” said Snyder, speaking on the Happy sad confused Podcast. “I used to talk to him about it a lot. He never put on the costume, but I made a bunch of models of him because Ben was on the fence. And I don’t blame him. Everyone should be on the right one. lane. fence when you are asked: “Do you want to play Batman?” “ RELATED: Zack Snyder’s Star Wars Project Is Now an Original, Standalone Movie Belgian-born actor, Schoenaerts is perhaps best known for his role as Booker, the not-so-trustworthy member of Andy’s (Charlize Theron) team of immortal warriors in Netflix and the 2020 comic book movie of Gina Prince-Bythewood. The old guard. He has also received critical acclaim for his performances in dramas such as Rust and bone (2012), Far from the raging crowd (2015) and The Mustang (2019), in addition to playing Jennifer Lawrence’s onscreen cheating uncle in the 2018 spy thriller Red sparrow. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Like Affleck, Snyder admitted that Schoenaerts feared playing Bruce Wayne in Batman vs. Superman. In the latter’s case, however, he was concerned that he was too young to describe the film’s version of the Caped Crusader, who is said to be in his forties (while Schoenaerts was still in his thirties at the time). Ultimately, Affleck boarded the film and continued to reprise his role in the post-credits scene for 2016. Suicide Squad, before playing Batman again in both DCEU cups Justice League. He will play the character one last time in 2022 Flash movie. RELATED: Zack Snyder Says Few 300 Actors Could Match His Fitness Level While Filming Following the release of his Justice League cut on HBO Max, Snyder plans to leave the DCEU in his rearview mirror and focus on other projects, including a potential sequel to his zombie action / horror flick Army of the dead. The director also downplayed the idea of ​​Warner Bros. continuing his vision of his shared DC universe, calling the studio “aggressively” anti-Snyder “” in a previous interview. “What can I say? Obviously they are not interested in my take,” he added. Justice League by Zack Snyder stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent, Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarn Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film is now streaming on HBO Max KEEP READING: Zack Snyder Hopes Martin Scorsese’s Superhero Reviews Don’t Include His Movies Source: Happy sad confused, Going through Screen Rant M Night Shyamalan’s Old releases truly disturbing first trailer

