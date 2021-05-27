Gibson Dunn | The Hollywood Reporter names Theodore Boutrous, Scott Edelman, Kevin Masuda and Orin Snyder to its 2021 Power Lawyers list





Hollywood journalisthas named Century City Partner Scott Edelman, Century City Partner Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. and Kevin Masuda, and New York Partner Orin Snyderto, to its 2021 Power Lawyers list, which features the top 100 lawyers in the entertainment industry. The report was published on May 26, 2021. Scott Edelman is co-chair of the Media, Entertainment and Technology practice group. He initially presided over numerous jury trials, bench trials and arbitrations, including class actions, taking well over twenty-five to render the final verdict or decision. He represents several studios, television networks, music companies, production companies and other media related entities. Recognized as a benchmark lawyer for his in-depth litigation experience, he is constantly recognized by legal and industry publications for his work. Theodore Boutrous has represented clients before federal and state courts of appeal across the country in a wide range of cases. He is recognized as a tireless advocate and leader on high-stakes and high-profile files. Both a crisis management strategist and a seasoned appeal and media lawyer, he has extensive experience handling high-level litigation, media relations and media-related legal issues. He regularly advises clients in planning how to react and respond to crises and other particularly important legal issues that attract media attention. Kevin Masuda, co-chair of the Media, Entertainment and Technology Practice Group, represents content companies including movie studios and music companies, technology companies, game companies, private equity funds investment, sports and talent agencies, and other clients in various types of businesses. transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, investments, restructurings, public and private securities offerings, licensing agreements, sponsorships and other strategic agreements. Orin Snyder, co-chair of the Global Trial Practice Group, is one of the country’s leading attorneys and litigators. He represents both digital and traditional media and entertainment clients, who often seek him out for their corporate betting business.

