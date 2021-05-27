Spider-Man: No Way Home release date, Sony teases trailer, cast, latest news

Sony is getting cheeky about Spider-Man 3 aka Spider-Man: No Way Home. Now that the cast is leaking and the movie is more than confirmed, fans are demanding a trailer, and Sony knows it. More information below.

And for now, we’re talking about former Spider-Man Andrew Garfield’s denial that he’ll be in the movie. Either way, all signs point to an extremely complex intriguing third chapter in the Tom Holland Spider-Man series. And the latest news involves more confirmation from one of Spider-Man’s previous stars.

The film, which would follow Spider-Man: Far From Home, will continue the trend of linking these films to other Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. And it also looks like it could open up a lot of worlds of opportunity.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been confirmed after a bit of fun from the stars of the film. Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon and Zendaya each revealed a different headline as well as press photos on their social media accounts. Eagle-eyed fans drew a theory from these photos, that our trio of prospects would find their way into Doctor Strange’s base of operations.

Sony tweet shows they are well aware we want a trailer

Andrew Garfield says he’s not back in action, but no one believes him

Alfred Molina is back as Doc Ock, interview says

Spider-Man: No Way Home Cast

The big story of Spider-Man 3 is how the old faces return to the MCU. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Alfred Molina and Jamie foxx will reprise their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro.Molina told Variety (about his performance) that “When we were filming it, we were all ordered not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a really big secret, … But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as Hollywood’s worst-kept secret! “

This has led to speculation that Thomas Haden Church and Willem Dafoe will be back as Sandman and Norman Osborn / Green Goblin and that Jared Leto’s Morbius may also make an appearance. Those who know how to count can see that we are just one of the Sinister Six at this point.

Our Spider-Sense went into full tingle, however, when we learned that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield were coming back, like their versions of Peter Parker. Later, rumors surfaced about the return of Kristin Dunst as Mary Jane Watson and Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy. We’ve also had a bit of evidence of Garfield’s return, as a deleted social media post since puts him in the same room as Tom Holland’s double.

A recent interview Andrew Garfield presented a disclaimer of any involvement with Spider-Man: No Way Home. And while he says “I didn’t get a call,” watch this video for yourself and see if you believe it. People online don’t.

the latest rumor, however, postulates that JK Simmons will play of them versions of media mogul J. Jonah Jameson in No Way Home. One will run the Bugle, the other will run an online news channel (like in Spider-Man video games).

It all made a little more sense when MCU chief Kevin Feige revealed that the new Doctor Strange movie would tie into the upcoming Spider-Man sequel, during the Disney Investors Day event in December 2020. A New One report claims Spider-Man 3 turns into an improvised version of Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum, which gives more reason to expect the right Doctor to appear. All of this tells Sony how we get these different Spider-Men at the same time, which will make sense to anyone who’s seen Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

More predictably, Jon Favreau is back as Happy, according to Murphy’s multiverse.

The returning cast is as follows:

Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man

Zendaya as MJ

Marisa Tomei as May Parker

Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds

Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson

The new Spider-Man movie is set to hit theaters on December 17, 2021. That being said, we could see that date pushed back if theaters aren’t ready to reopen, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A movie of this magnitude probably won’t hit theaters, it’s not a Warner Bros. movie.

Spider-Man: Sony’s No Way Home Trailer

Reports suggest that Sony Pictures may keep a Spider-Man 3 trailer, which it’s just waiting to be dropped. Why wait? Apparently they need Tobey Maguire to sign on the dotted line. Which should have happened now.

Sony tweeted only one video so far, revealing the title announcement.

That said, Sony also released a GIF of Holland as Parker, with the caption “We see Spider-Man trending” as if they know how badly we want the clip to fall.

And we really want to see this trailer, if all of the casting news above is correct.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Pictures

While there have been plenty of leaks regarding Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sets have been relatively tight. That said, a few photos that got around.

To begin with, when a picture gifts given to the film crew may not seem like much, but the art contains references to both Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man costume and the iconic font used by the Sam Raimi Spider-Man films.

(Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter)

After that, a strange prop escaped Twitter. This bus stop poster depicts the Statue of Liberty as “New York’s newest (and greatest) Avenger,” and even features Lady Liberty Cap’s shield. We’re assuming this isn’t a spoiler for Falcon and Winter Soldier (that shield is a lot smaller), but we’re wondering about Captain America branding going forward.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: @spideysnews on Twitter)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Tobey Maguire Leaks

When Spider-Man: No Way Home, stunt coordinator George Cottle posted About the production of the No Way Home packaging, he may have planted an Easter egg in said post. His tagging of Chris Daniels, who was Tobey Maguire’s stuntman in previous Spider-Man films, makes people think Maguire will. absolutely appear in the film. Nothing is confirmed, however.

Then Roger Pera (who often does the voice dubbing in Spanish for Maguire), practically confirmed that too.

Spider-Man: Villain No Way Home

It doesn’t come from the best source, but if you’re wondering who the Spider-Men are going to be up against, We have this covered claims Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin will be Spider-Man 3’s main villain. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Norman Osbourne abuse the powers of the multiverse for greedy gains.

Previously, Kraven The Hunter was meant to be great evil for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but (no offense) his powers don’t seem strong enough to stop three Spider-Men.