MTV and All Out Launch International LGBTQ + Photography Contest | Business





NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – May 27, 2021 – MTV has partnered with All out, a global movement for love and equality, on an international LGBT + photography award. The competition takes place on three themes that trace the lives and experiences of LGBT + people through the pandemic: Resist, support and heal. The winners will be announced on June 28 – Pride Day. MTV and All Out have assembled a renowned jury of renowned photographers from around the world to judge the competition. Bidders can win cash prizes as well as the opportunity to have their photos presented on Pride Day on ViacomCBS screens in Times Square, New York City, World Pride Copenhagen and in exhibition spaces around the world. It is not since the AIDS pandemic that the LGBT + community has been attacked and scapegoated at record levels as we see during COVID-19, said Chris McCarthy, president of MTV Entertainment Group. At MTV Entertainment, we are against all forms of hate and are proud to partner with All Out to highlight queer voices of resistance, solidarity and hope. We’re waiting for plays that will provide a moving, sometimes painful and sometimes hopeful insight into how our community weathered this unprecedented storm, said Matt Beard, executive director of All Out. Photo submissions must be submitted by Friday, June 11 at 11:59 p.m. and can be downloaded HERE. In many countries around the world, LGBT + people continue to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. Dependence on the informal economy and pre-existing health vulnerabilities, particularly HIV, combine to leave queer communities horribly at risk. All of this is in addition to the existing challenges of marginalization, discrimination and violence that queer communities already faced. The competition will document these struggles, as well as the precious moments of global solidarity that have provided support and healing since the onset of the health crisis. All Out is a global movement for love and equality. The organization works for a world in which no one has to sacrifice their family, freedom, security or dignity because of who they are or who they love. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005565/en/ CONTACT: Press contacts: Jo Flattery, jo.flattery @ viacomcbs.com Mariana Garces, Mariana.Garces @ viacomcbs.com KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOCIAL MEDIA OTHER ENTERTAINMENT TELEVISION AND RADIO LGBTQ + CONSUMER COMMUNICATIONS OTHER CONSUMER ENTERTAINMENT SOURCE: MTV Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 05/27/2021 09:06 AM / DISC: 05/27/2021 09:06 AM http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210527005565/en

