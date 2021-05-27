Aspiring actor Naveen Kasturia emphasizes importance of positive web content amid pandemic





As the battle against the Covid-19 crisis rages on, the mood everywhere is quite grim and people are trying to hold onto the positivity they can find around them. Actor Naveen Kasturia feels that everyone is in lockdown mode again, content creators need to be aware of the situation and should be looking to bring out positive content to keep audiences in a good mental space. And he shows how his new series, Aspirants, does exactly that. When the show first came out, I was wondering if I should talk about it or share things. But someone said it was a stressor, he tells us, adding that if people watch good shows, there’s nothing wrong with it. At a time like this, we need to make sure that the content we offer has a positive impact on people’s lives and helps them feel good. People love (the show) so it gave me a little confidence. Speaking of the response he has received so far for the show, Kasturia says he’s very happy with the way people showered the show with so much love. Many UPSC aspirants have sent me messages. It is quite overwhelming. They say the show motivated them on another level; it’s a great feeling. Many people in the industry also sent a message … Actors that I admire have also congratulated me, rejoices the actor, who has already been part of series such as Pitchers, Bose: Dead / Alive and Parchhayee. While on one side he threw all the rewards that came his way, the actor also recognizes the gravity and gravity of the situation. Things are bad everywhere. I did not escape it either, things happened in my family. My uncle passed away a week ago. I don’t think koi bhi aisa hai jiske aas paas loss nahi hua ho. It is a sad situation. I hope we get out of this soon, he tells us, further revealing that he too has fought Covid-19. During the filming of the show I also tested positive and the filming was put on hold for 20 days. It was in January. We started shooting in December and after the delay we finished in February, Kasturia signs. there: 10





