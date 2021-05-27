Entertainment
Sabrina Carpenter and Jarrid Tingle reinvent their industries
Actor and musician Sabrina Carpenter and Harlem Capital co-founder Jarrid Tingle have one thing in common: They push the boundaries of their industries.
As venture capital firm led by Tingles Black just raised a second $ 134 million fund to support 45 women and people in color-based businesses, Carpenter prepares to produce executives and star in a movie entitled Alicea modern approach Alice in Wonderlandwhich she launched and sold for seven figures to Netflix on Zoom.
At the kickoff of the Forbes Under 30 summit, Carpenter and Tingle spoke with Forbes Editor-in-Chief Madeline Berg explains how Covid-19 challenged them to forge the most successful year of their careers.
Carpenter had just made his Broadway debut in Bad girls before the pandemic closes theaters in March. With less time to perform and more time to think, she began to rethink how her art could contribute to the entertainment industry.
The passion for production has always been there, she says. I have made movies, television, stories, a lot of people look to these things to bring them light and a sense of hope or joy.
Reading the scripts for potential new roles in quarantine, she realized that the female characters between the ages of 15 and 25 she met lacked complexity.
These roles felt very artificial and a bit framed by what people think women are experiencing at that age and less than what they actually experience, Carpenter said. I just wish I could create what I feel and what I know that so many people are feeling, and I hope someone in this world can look at it and feel inspired, and feel a little less alone in their own. circle.
In the financial world, Tingle said Harlem Capital found the best companies to invest in last year, including the Chicago-based CashDrop e-commerce app and the New York-based Wellory personalized nutrition app.
Harlem Capital was a side scramble for Tingle before Forbes he and his collaborators named him 30 social entrepreneurs under the age of 30 in 2018.
What has really changed is getting press coverage about Harlem Capital, he said. We got early coverage of Forbes that just showed us that, you know, it could be something.
To date, Harlem Capital has 23 portfolio companies and aims to invest across the United States
It was very hard. We got beat up, took a few ego shots, got embarrassed, Tingle said. But we were able to persevere and achieve it by focusing on our mission of supporting Black and Latin American founders who need capital and just need access to be able to achieve their dreams.
Carpenter also wants to create opportunities for others in his production efforts.
I want to create roles for a lot of people to play in particular [because] I can’t necessarily represent all the characters, she said. I want to create this space for different artists to tell these stories, and then obviously a space for myself to create more complex female characters and hopefully give people hope in this transition phase.
Carpenter and Tingle agreed that young entrepreneurs are leading the way in the future.
If you’re younger and in the minority, it will always be more difficult, Tingle said. But it has never been easier at the same time, right? We have access to information [and] it’s cheaper than ever to start a business. There is so much on hand now.
