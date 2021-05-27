Universal Orlando to increase starting salary to $ 15 an hour





ORLANDO, Fla. Universal Orlando is increasing its starting hourly wage to $ 15 an hour as of June 27, the station said Thursday. What would you like to know Universal Orlando to increase starting salary next month

The new starting rate of $ 15 per hour will take effect on June 27

Employees received an email regarding the pay increase The new starting rate of $ 15, which will affect full-time and part-time hourly positions, is an increase of $ 2 from the current rate of $ 13 per hour. Universal said it would also increase departure rates for station positions based on job requirements, including entry-level salaried positions. “It’s about taking care of both our current team members and those who will join the team,” said John Sprouls, executive vice president of Universal Parks & Resorts, in a statement. “We know that a great customer experience starts with our team members and we will continue to provide the best possible work experience.” Universal previously announced that it would increase his starting salary to $ 15 an hour in time for the opening of its new central Florida theme park, Epic Universe. However, the project was put on hold for several months due to uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. In March, Universal announced that work on the Epic Universe had resumed. In a letter sent to employees ahead of Thursday’s announcement, Universal Orlando President Bill Davis thanked employees for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic. From the time we reopened, you have remained focused on protecting our guests and fellow team members, Davis wrote. You have navigated through uncharted and sometimes difficult territory, both at work and in your personal life. All the while, you’ve worked together to keep up with important adjustments and provide customers with extraordinary experiences regardless of the circumstances. Thank you! With the starting salary increase, Universal boasts of being the first major theme park in Orlando to hit the $ 15 an hour mark. In 2018, Disney World struck a deal with its workers union to increase the starting wage to $ 15 an hour by fall 2021. In November 2020, voters in Florida passed Amendment 2, which raises the state’s minimum wage from $ 8.56 an hour to $ 15 an hour over several years. Universal hires over 2,000 workers for positions in various areas of its complex, including attractions, water sports, custody, entry operations, catering, cooking, merchandise, and more. Those interested in applying can visit universalorlandojobs.com.

