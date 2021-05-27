Is American Airlines’ streaming option better than back-seat entertainment?





American Airlines has unveiled a new feature for its inflight entertainment. The airline will deploy a partnership with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare. With this, American Airlines will become the first American airline to offer distance learning to in-flight passengers. From June 1, the partnership will go live, allowing passengers to learn a new language in flight. The new e-learning option With Rosetta Stone, passengers traveling with American Airlines will be able to access Rosetta Stone’s bite-size content. The language program will teach passengers the basics of a foreign language, such as how to greet people, order food and numbers. The languages ​​offered are Italian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese and Chinese. With Skillshare, passengers will be able to take advantage of the “world’s largest online learning community for creativity”. Passengers should bring a journal, sketchbook, or use an inflight services briefcase to explore the writing, illustration, design, photography and creativity classes. Some examples of classes include: Sketchbook illustration: draw a personal and colorful travel map

Creative Writing Bootcamp: Start a Whole New Story

Everyday Flowers: Simple and Beautiful Arrangements for Any Occasion

Home plants: enhance your spirit and space

Travel photography: view, photograph and edit Stay informed:Register nowfor our daily and weekly news summaries. How to access the options Passengers can access in-flight entertainment via streaming to a personal device. Once they have joined the “AA-Inflight” signal, passengers can access the entertainment through the portal at aainflight.com. The new “Lifestyle” in-flight entertainment channel will also include favorites from existing customers such as Calm, Austin City Limits live music and concerts. Access to this entertainment is free. Passengers can also view music, TV or book offerings available to stream to a personal device. American also equips most of its planes with charging sockets so that passengers can keep their devices charged. Internet access outside of these options is chargeable. Is streaming entertainment better than entertainment on the record? For years, passengers and influencers have criticized American Airlines for removing the backrest screens from its aircraft. There have been discussions about ending inflight entertainment and a drastically degraded passenger experience. However, American Airlines appeared to thwart this notion. While American has removed the backrest screens from planes such as the Boeing 737s and Airbus A319s, it has offered passengers free in-flight entertainment through a streaming platform. Passengers arrive on board with more devices than ever, have new ways to access onboard entertainment. American Airlines has doubled its policy. However, American’s in-flight entertainment streaming option is incredibly diverse. From standard movies and TV shows, American has expanded its offering to include eBooks, music through Apple Music, Apple TV +, and now language. Updating from a streaming platform to a seat back platform is usually easier. Plus, American doesn’t have to worry about screens that don’t work or bear the cost of the added weight of backrest screens. However, there is a matter of convenience. Some passengers simply prefer to use a screen available at each seat. For example, it allows travelers looking to unplug from their own devices and enjoy a few hours in the air. Are you a fan of streaming or entertainment on the seats? Let us know in the comments!

