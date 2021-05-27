Entertainment
Tika Sumpter opens up about Hollywood comeback and promoting diversity
Hollywood is fighting after more than a year of shutdowns that put productions on hold.
“Projects are starting to ramp up again and people are getting very busy,” actress and lifestyle influencer Tika Sumpter told Yahoo Finance in a recent interview. She added that many producers, actors and directors are working again as coronavirus restrictions ease.
It’s a positive sign after a dark period for Tinseltown, but a black media official says appetite for content has reached an all-time high, ironically, thanks to COVID-19 lockdowns.
“What was interesting during the pandemic was that you saw a demand from the consumer side for the consumption of content across all channels,” said Thai Randolph, president and COO of Kevin’s LOL network. Hart, at Yahoo Finance.
Sh has listed podcasting, linear viewing, and on-demand viewing as several viable delivery systems that consumers have enthusiastically embraced.
The LOL Network, which has channels on both Peacock and Pluto TV, recently received its own Linear Channel on Roku (ROKU) with the platform resurrecting Kevin Hart’s Quibi series “Die Hart” as the Roku Original. .
The big “proposition of the LOL Network … is comedy and color when and where the audience wants to laugh … We try to be where our customers are,” Randolph said.
“There really is a maximum of choice in the ecosystem right now. If you are on the content creation side, there is an unprecedented demand for content. So now is not a bad time to be on this side of the equation ”. she continued.
Hollywood makes more money ‘when diversity happens’
Hollywood’s diversity issues plagued the industry for decades, but the entertainment mecca has taken several decisive actions to address his racial blind spots last year after the murder of George Floyd.
“We’ve had this huge kind of social and racial calculation over the summer, but I also think it’s a big economic calculation that we’re sort of going through in this cultural economy,” Randolph said.
She added that while there is “certainly still a long way to go” with the rise of streaming wars, real-time data shows “diversity works.”
A prime example of this success is Netflix’s (NFLX) “Bridgerton” breakout hit which features a mixed race cast, including a black lead.
To date, Bridgerton is the premiere of the most-watched series on Netflix, with 63 million households expected to have seen at least part of the show in its first four weeks, according to the company. (Caveat: Netflix counts a viewer as someone who watches at least 2 minutes of content.)
Still, Sumpter doesn’t think the traditional power structure that ruled Hollywood for decades is necessarily gone. Rather, she says the old guard has “opened their eyes to what really makes money.”
“I think what they noticed was, ‘Wait, we make more money when diversity happens,’” she told Yahoo Finance. Sumpter added that people are finding new ways to bypass traditional power structures, mainly by starting their own production companies or investing in more diverse content.
Hollywood loses $ 10 billion a year due to a lack of diversity, a recent McKinsey study found. Further, the report went on to explain that studio producers often view black content as “Wakanda or poverty, with no middleman.”
“Hopefully we see a further democratization of content, not only in on-screen and behind-the-camera representation, but also in conference rooms,” Randolph added.
And the push for diversity extends far behind Hollywood for Randolph and Sumpter, who launched lifestyle brand Sugaberry that celebrates black women and the experience of black motherhood last year.
“We found this white space in the market that we wanted to fill with brown faces,” explained Randolph.
“The parenting industry is huge, but black moms have been largely ignored … and while there was a lot of noise, there weren’t a lot of voices like the ones we are now bringing to the table and amplifying. , ” she said.
“As part of our strategy, we want to go even further in this direction,” added the executive.
Alexandra is a producer and entertainment correspondent at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @ alliecanal8193
