Departure of Paramount + Head of Originals Julie McNamara – The Hollywood Reporter





Julie McNamara, Head of Originals at Paramount +, is leaving the ViacomCBS-backed streamer. McNamara, who helped launch the platform formerly known as CBS All Access, and ViacomCBS Streaming CEO Tom Ryan announced the move in a pair of Staff Notes. (Read both, below.) It’s unclear who will take the lead in programming for Paramount + after McNamara leaves. McNamara made the choice to quit the streamer after overseeing its launch with scripted originals, including The good fight and Star Trek: Discovery. Most recently, she covered a thriller starring Kiefer Sutherland and a reboot of The game as the platform grew to encompass the entire ViacomCBS portfolio. His departure comes after Pluto’s Ryan was named president of ViacomCBS’s streaming business late last year, replacing Marc DeBevoise as the company – like everyone else – has switched to streaming. Here are Ryan and McNamara’s memos to staff: Team, Sharing some team news this morning that Julie McNamara has decided to leave ViacomCBS. Although Julie and I have only been working together for a short time, Julie has a long history of contributing to content strategy across the company. Julie’s work and strong relationships with creators and talent paved the way for the very first originals on CBS All Access, many of which are still top performers for Paramount +, including Star Trek: Discovery and the much-loved The Good Fight. Julie and her team continued to expand the roster of originals, paving the way for what has evolved into one incredible lineup to come for Paramount +. I would like to express my sincere thanks for Julie’s contribution to our streaming strategy. I include Julie’s note to her team below. Paramount + continues to be extremely well positioned in the market, fueled by a wide range of content and our well-known consumer brands. I will have more to share in the coming weeks on our content structure and look forward to sharing more details on how we will continue to bring the best content from ViacomCBS to Paramount +. To M Dear colleagues and friends, I’m writing to share the news that I’m leaving Paramount +. It truly is a bittersweet moment because I think of all that we have accomplished together, especially an incredible list of prestigious and franchise shows that we can all be proud of. During my 15 years with the company, I have had the good fortune to participate in the birth and growth of several companies. Working closely with my friend David Stapf, CBS Studios has grown from being a small boutique studio to one of the most successful content providers in the world. At CBS All Access, the introduction of our original series has exponentially increased the subscriber base and platform profile, and set the stage for what’s to come. Now, Paramount + is launched and is poised to capitalize on the breadth and depth of talent from multiple brands, with series lined up by the incredible P + Creative Team. Through all the ups and downs (luckily many other ups) I have had the privilege of working alongside you. Having been in the trenches with so many wonderful people across the studio, network and digital, I have admired and learned from so many of you. Your drive, your talent, your warmth and your integrity made this trip extremely rewarding. Thank you a thousand times and my best wishes for continued success. Better, Julie







