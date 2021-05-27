Hollywood Focuses on Augusta as Desired Filming Location

With filmmakers looking for a more accommodating variety of filming locations, the loss of Atlantas could be a win for Augustas.

Production companies have been showing interest in the Augusta area so far this year, according to Jennifer Bowen, the city’s film liaison and vice president of destination development for Destination Augusta, the convention and visitors bureau. recently renamed Augusta.

So far this year we’ve hosted seven different productions on what we call Familiarization or Boy Scout tours, and of those seven productions one has come four times, she said. . Another of these productions has come twice and is expected to return in the very near future, so we are seeing great interest.

AFTER: Augusta’s film crew come out with a bang

Three active productions show an interest in Augusta in film shoots, Bowen told the Destination Augustas board of directors on Tuesday morning. One, a local filmmaker, has already chosen Augusta. Another production is on a very popular filming platform, and we hope to hear something about their decision in the coming weeks, she said.

Another independent film eyeing Augusta would be similar in size to “Agent Game,” Mel Gibson’s upcoming spy thriller that shot scenes earlier this year in downtown Augusta and adjacent counties of Columbia and by McDuffie.

According to exploregeorgia.org, the official state travel and tourism website, Georgia currently playing host to companies producing 17 television series, 15 reality television shows, two television pilots, one television movie and 11 feature films. Many of them may be too many in Atlanta, which is why more production groups are likely making Augusta look longer, Bowen said.

We hear time and time again that Atlanta is becoming so saturated with production that they are looking to get out of this city, she said. Location scouts are also saying that the very tight permissions there are getting very, very restrictive, and the community of Atlanta has become so, I mean, they don’t have a passion for the film industry, where places are more difficult to secure and some neighborhoods. are no longer really warm and welcoming ”for the film crews.

“They also think the Atlantas look has been overused, so they’re looking for new things,” Bowen said.

The Augusta region has new and old settings. The architectural variety was a strong selling point for visiting filmmakers, she said.

We really have something of historic architecture, as we all know, that can fit into what we call period pieces, so that it can fit into a certain time frame of the ‘history, and we can also really expand into more modern ones, Bowen said. .

Augustas’ value as a filming location could increase if the area had a formal sound studio or a dedicated production stage that could accommodate multiple trucks of filming equipment. These are things that were still swirling around in our heads, how do we meet these needs? she said.

AFTER: Photos from the set of Columbia County spy thriller ‘Agent Game’

Just continued to stay very busy. Got a lot of what I would call high profile looks, so productions that have really good budget sizes and are also well known in the industry, Bowen said. I was excited about these opportunities to be in front of these types of people and decision makers. Even if they don’t choose Augusta, it has been great for awareness raising and as an introduction to our city.