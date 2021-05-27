‘Blue Miracle’ review: heartwarming family will draw audiences

Many chefs will tell you that fish and cheese don’t go together, but “Blue Miracle” says they don’t. Based on the real headline story of an amateur Mexican team that won the world’s richest fishing tournament in 2014, Julio Quintana’s sympathetic family flick misses a ball in the oppressed drama’s playbook Hollywood, and pretty much succeeds.

Viewers can see precisely where Quintana and co-writer Chris Dowling embellished the saga of Cabo orphanage owner Omar Venegas, who drove a handful of his teenage quarters to that unlikely victory: “Blue Miracle” is inundated. of dangers and artifices of the eleventh hour, reducing the characters to stock figures to set sail on his story that will please the crowd. Viewers are unlikely to find out about the movie on Netflix – it’s a processed fish stick rather than a blue marlin steak, but it fills you up all the same.

This “Blue Miracle” is successful in the way it does is thanks in large part to star Jimmy Gonzales, hitherto best known for his television roles in “Lodge 49” and “Mayans MC”, here revealing himself to be a man of foreground of calm and robust integrity. As Venegas, Gonzales is formidable enough to make you wish the character was written as the fully dimensional human he presumably is, rather than an earthly saint in cargo shorts: Venegas’s utter goodness is apparent enough without repeated morality. Pep talks about the script continuing to give it back to him as reinforcement, though Gonzales delivers them with genuinely heroic conviction. He’s Dennis Quaid’s Honey Pickle, portrayed in the widely crafted role of the crispy gringo fishing captain who shows the team the ropes and reels. This all-story tale hardly needs a white savior figure, but Quaid’s flint dynamic with Gonzales lends some texture to this sweet, sentimental tale.

As streamlined and streamlined as they are, the film’s two adult lead roles have clear agency and cinematic driving personalities. Their younger cohorts, while attractive, are a bit more lost in the mix, with characterizations that extend to unique and contrasting adjectives: the smart, the sarcastic, the somber, and more. (The entirely English dialogue, interspersed only with light interjections of Spanish slang, contributes to the consistency.) “Blue Miracle” features Venegas and his wife Becca (an anemic role for “Narcos: Mexico” star Fernanda Urrejola ) as surrogate parents to two dozen orphaned and / or struggling Mexican boys, rescued from the streets of Cabo and integrated into a happy chaotic family in their humble institution, Casa Hogar.

But “Papa Omar,” as the children call him, cannot run the shelter on his own will: funds are low, debt is high, and the bank is threatening to take the roof over their heads. What can they do other than participate in the Bisbee Black and Blue Fishing Tournament, held annually in Cabo, where prizes exceed a quarter of a million dollars for the biggest catch? This solution may seem like a desperate screenwriter’s last resort, but it’s not a flight of fancy. The lucrative event does indeed exist, and Venegas, along with a crew of orphans from Casa Hogar, has effectively entered to raise funds, although he has never fished before – taking advantage of the unusual circumstances that saw the tournament. waive its usually prohibitive entry fees.

Almost everything else around this premise seems programmatically invented, from the reluctant and gradually thawed ally of Captain Wade Malloy – a former Black & Blue champion with his own demons to drown – to the well-placed obstacles that keep the team from breaking down. beat. against the tide until the last minute possible. Co-Writer Dowling’s previous credits include faith-based and goal-oriented features such as “Priceless” and “Run the Race,” and minus any direct religious overtones, “Blue Miracle” follows much the same formula. to nominally inspire (if not inspired) effect.

Whether Quintana rose through the ranks as a protégé of Terrence Malick – who produced his 2016 debut “The Vessel” – is less obvious, given the inspired Disney storytelling and brilliant, straightforward filmmaking. It is in the orphanage scenes, surprisingly, that he and cinematographer Santiago Benet Mari are most visually imaginative, painting his damp, underfunded interiors in enough shades of blue ombre to rival the ocean itself, although the metaphorical parallel is right there. The film’s aquatic sequences, by comparison, are more prosaic, aided by digital effects that are somewhat insufficient at decisive moments in fishing. The waves and generic swoops of Hanan Townshend’s traditional score only give way in the closing credits to the more punchy elevation of Latin Christian hip-hop artist GAWVI: “Blue Miracle” would benefit from a greater flavor, but he knows what works.