Back to drive-in | News, Sports, Jobs

Drive-in movies are back, as is the “Back to the future” franchise.

It’s been 371 days since an audience sitting in 230 cars at Tucker Farms saw Doc and Marty fly away around the date of October 21, 2015, at the end of “Back to the future” (1985). On Friday, they can catch up with the time-traveling duo in the sequel “Back to the future II” (1989) which will be screened at Tucker Farms at 8:30 p.m.

Eric Wilson of Good Guy Productions said the drive-thru movies they released last year during the pandemic were such a hit that they decided to bring them back this summer.

Future shows

On Saturday June 5, they will be screened “The Sandlot” at Tupper Lake City Park, near where the new Tupper Lake professional baseball team, the Riverpigs will face the New Hampshire Wild in their season opener at home on June 12.

Wilson said he hopes the film about a disjointed group of young baseballers will get people excited to see the pros in action.

This one will be a fundraiser for the State Theater, the Tupper Lake movie theater, which lost its computer servers for both screens during the pandemic and is a fundraiser for replacements.

Wilson said attendees should stop by the State Theater to purchase refreshments and snacks, and bring a baseball glove for a catching game before the movie.

He hopes everyone will enjoy the iconic line, “You are killing me, Smalls.

Then, on June 12, they will screen the new film “Tom and Jerry” to Jay. The film was released in February, but Good Guy already has the right to show it.

When asked how it went, Wilson said: “No idea. We asked, and they said, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ I don’t know why the studios allowed this, but… theaters are struggling right now. People aren’t going to the movies yet. Maybe that’s it.

Good Guy Productions launched drive-ins during the pandemic last year. At that time, it was one of the only entertainment allowed with COVID-19 restrictions. But the appetite for drive-in movies remained strong even as the virus’s grip on the North Country waned.

Wilson created a Facebook page called “The Drive-In film on the big screen”, which now has 1,500 people following it. He said they had been inundated with messages from people asking if they would do it again.

After the first shows last year, Wilson said he was thinking of a quote from “Jaws:” “You’re going to need a bigger boat.” So they built a bigger screen – 28 feet by 38 feet. Wilson said it takes 10 to 12 people to set up the screen.

Rules and prices

The rules for movies at the wheel have been relaxed since last year. Wilson said people will be able to sit outside their cars and the first 40 feet in front of the screen will be for people on lawn chairs and blankets.

“If you are vaccinated, we offer you a front row seat,” he said.

People who are not vaccinated can also sit there, but will need to distance themselves socially.

They stream audio to an FM transmitter for people staying in their cars and through speakers for people sitting in front of the screen.

Tickets cost $ 5 per person or $ 20 per car. Wilson said they didn’t make any money from these driving movies. After their expenses for the film, screens and installation, the rest of the money goes to a sponsoring organization. He said he didn’t mind helping a local band and providing affordable entertainment.

“Sometimes getting paid seeing 2,000 people smiling and watching a movie was the biggest pay I could have had,” Wilson said.

Friday’s tickets will go to the Paul Smith-Gabriels Volunteer Fire Department, which is helping set up the control zone.

During screening “Fat” in Plattsburgh last year he walked through the parking lot and heard people singing “You are the one I want.”

“It was so cool,” he said.

He wants to bring “Fat” at Tucker Farms this year. He also said people asked him to show a horror movie. He said he could plan a double feature film because he doesn’t want to lose his family atmosphere.

Wilson also said he spoke with Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers about setting up a drive-thru movie / vaccination clinic.